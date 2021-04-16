Travel Is Back: The Key To Your Brand's Success In 2021
Features & Advice TravelPulse Staff April 16, 2021
Content marketing should always be an integral part of any digital marketing strategy.
That is why the trust and connection you build with travel advisors and travelers through a TravelPulse Content Strategy Program will be the key to your brand's success in 2021. Where else can you reach thousands of travel advisors and millions of travelers in one place?
This past year has quite possibly been one of the most unique years for the travel industry. Through the ups and downs, though, travel advisors and travelers alike have stayed hungry for travel content. Ever-changing protocols, destination guidelines, hotel re-openings, cruise line sailing dates, etc. have created an extraordinary demand for travel news and information.
Travel suppliers that have stayed engaged with advisors and travelers during this challenging time will be the ones that come to mind when a trip is ready to be booked. A TravelPulse Content Strategy Program is exactly what you need.
These unique programs allow hotels, cruise lines, destinations, tour operators and all types of travel suppliers to share their stories through multiple touchpoints.
No matter what your brand’s goal is, having a consistent content approach throughout the year should be a top priority. Whether it's generating leads, boosting sales, strengthening relationships, or increasing traffic, a content strategy program gives you so many options and flexibility to achieve your goals. The best part is that every article we write is permanent real estate on TravelPulse.com, providing everlasting exposure that never loses value, making it a perfect long-term investment.
There are a variety of content components to choose from when building a TravelPulse Content Strategy Program:
– Editorial: Our team works with you to publish in-depth content about your brand.
– Press Releases: Your key press releases are guaranteed to get picked up in addition to normal news coverage.
– Videos: Have us create video content or provide your own videos, to put a face to your product,
property, or destination. Each video receives a minimum of 5,000 views.
– Blogs: These allow you to share your brand’s unique perspective with our community.
– Offers: Share the latest deals and promotions for travel agents and travelers to take advantage of.
– Slideshows: High impact that adds a visual message for your brand
– Native Placements: Both on-site and off-site opportunities
– Microsite: All this content is aggregated in your brand’s unique space on TravelPulse.com
All these different content components are not only featured on Travelpulse.com, but also in the TravelPulse Daily, an email that goes out to more than 93,000 travel agent subscribers every morning. For added exposure, TravelPulse syndication partnerships with MSN, Fox News and Tribune Content Agency gives your brand additional reach.
TravelPulse provides a customized results-driven dashboard with a 360-degree view of the performance of your entire marketing program. This analytical tool consolidates your data into an easy-to-use, web-based interface allowing you to track the results of your campaign.
We know that all brands are not the same, which is why you can choose to fully customize a program to properly meet your needs.
If you’re ready to learn more about growing your business through a content strategy program contact us here or email dltamsales@ntmllc.com.
