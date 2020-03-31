Travel is Social Media's Most Talked-About Topic Right Now
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti March 31, 2020
According to a new analysis conducted by leading data, insights and consulting company, Kantar, using its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) toolkit, travel is the most talked-about topic in social media today.
With the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have begun living in a new reality that requires social distancing, self-isolation and increased reliance upon online platforms to stay connected. Perhaps now more than ever, people’s social media interactions are vividly mirroring the thoughts, emotions and behaviors being provoked by the uncertainty and volatility that accompany this global health crisis.
An Update From Riviera Nayarit Regarding COVID-19Destination & Tourism
Caribbean Resorts Supporting COVID-19 FightHotel & Resort
Americans Are Facing Never-Before-Seen Interstate Travel...Impacting Travel
Airlines Expected to Burn $61 Billion in Cash During Second...Airlines & Airports
To tap into the current collective mindset of folks from about the world, Kantar’s AI engine analyzed more than 89 million social media posts, ultimately winding up with a filtered sample selection of 378,000. Sample posts came from Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the U.S. and the U.K.
Interestingly enough, in an era almost devoid of travel, the topic of ‘Travel and Mobility’ was shown to be the most highly-discussed category overall at 31,466 posts, far outpacing runners-up ‘Personal Care’ with 8,401 posts and ‘Sports’ (primarily associated with the cancelation of competitive events), which accounted for 7,571 posts.
While it’s clear that travel remains top-of-mind, the study results didn’t delve into specifics about what was driving these social media conversations. Given the progressive issuance of U.S. travel advisories and travel bans imposed by various countries over the past several weeks, it’s safe to assume that many posts centered on thwarted upcoming travel plans, or bringing home those who were already abroad.
Reports of coronavirus cases appearing aboard cruise ships and airplane flights also probably triggered discussions about the relative safety of certain modes of transportation, especially for those who may have been considering going to see relatives or convene with family members. Doubtless, given the shuttering of businesses, stay-at-home orders, and overall lack of socialization and movement have also inspired an awful lot of wanderlust, as we dream about the day that it’s once again safe to start planning our next dream vacation.
For more information, visit kantar.com.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS