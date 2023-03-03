Travel Talk: How Travelers Are Getting Choosier in a Shifting Economy
Features & Advice TravelPulse Staff March 03, 2023
Last year saw a boom in travel as destinations reopened worldwide. But as that excitement has cooled and prices have risen, travelers of all types — leisure, corporate, meetings and more — are making their purchases with greater discernment.
In this episode of Travel Talk, thought leaders from across Northstar Travel Group share what factors are shaping travelers’ choices and how the travel industry is responding.
Eric Bowman, Executive Editor of TravelPulse discusses how travel advisors can lean into showcasing their value to help travelers. He discusses these trends and others with Northstar thought leaders including:
· Mary Pat Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Northstar Travel Group, and the panel’s moderator
· Travel Weekly Managing Editor Rebecca Tobin
· Kenneth Shapiro, Publisher/Editor in Chief, TravelAge West
· Jason Gewirtz, Vice President, Sports Division, Northstar Meetings Group; Executive Editor and Publisher, SportsTravel
· Elizabeth West, Editorial Director, BTN Group
· Loren Edelstein, Vice President, Content Director, Northstar Meetings Group
· Mitra Sorrells, Editor in Chief, PhocusWire
Watch the video above to learn more about how travel decisions are shifting now.
