Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Tue April 06 2021

Travelers Are Spending Up To 20% More on Holiday Vacations for Revenge Travel

Features & Advice Club Med Lacey Pfalz April 06, 2021

Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda
Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda (photo via Club Med)

Club Med analyzed what their guests are booking this February 2021 as opposed to February 2020, and found some startling differences, highlighting the burgeoning revenge travel, or upsizing, trend.

Revenge travel is a term that refers to the trend of people booking longer, more expensive vacations or booking more frequent travel this year because of the lack of travel opportunities people had in 2020.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Full view of Palau Malakal Island and Koror, World heritage site(photo via Norimoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Asia’s First Travel Bubble Begins Between Taiwan and Palau

Happy woman looking at sea from a cruise ship.

gallery icon 2021 Travel Restrictions: The Latest Restart Dates for Every...

Searching online for travel destinations.

Americans Would Give Up Sex or Spend a Night in Prison Just To...

Bahamas, cruise, ship

gallery icon Which Major Cruise Lines Have COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements?

With more people eager to travel and having saved up more money this year because they couldn’t go to concerts, sporting events or vacations, people are spending on average twenty percent more on vacations this year.

Club Med’s Turkey, Greece and Portugal properties are receiving the most bookings, probably because they’re incredibly popular bucket-list destinations that hope to reopen later this year.

"The last year has been difficult for both holidaymakers and travel companies alike. We’ve wanted to give people the holiday they deserve, but due to restrictions, this has largely not been possible,” said Estelle Giraudeau, Managing Director U.K. & Northern Europe at Club Med. "It’s great to see that holidaymakers are now using their saved up money to rightly treat themselves after a long time of inactivity. This has been reflected in the increase in average booking cost proving that our customers are looking for a holiday to make up for all those missed in 2020. The popularity of sun destinations close to the UK also shows the public yearning for a summer holiday once international travel is back on the cards."

For more information, please visit Club Med.

For more information on Club Med

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Passengers wearing masks in the backseat of a car.

New ‘Back to Travel’ Campaign Offering Credits to...

gallery icon Cruise or All-Inclusive Resort? Here Are 19 Differences You Should Know About

Actor Ser’Darius Blain Starts High-End Travel Business

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for April 2021

Travel Industry Reacts To New CDC Travel Guidelines

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS