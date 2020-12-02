Travelers Seeking Beach and Waterfront Destinations This Holiday Season
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz December 02, 2020
With COVID-19 cases still on the rise and the hope of vaccines still a ways away, this holiday season might be the strangest one yet, but does that mean that no one will travel this season?
Turns out, there’s still hope. Vacasa, the vacation rental management company, released its 2020 Holiday Trends & Destination Best Bets, to shed much-needed light on what Americans might be planning to do over the holiday season and, most importantly, where they might be planning to go.
The biggest motivator for this holiday season will be spending quality time with loved ones. Over 1,000 people participated in the survey, 43 percent of which said they will be traveling closer to home this year, mostly by car, and mostly to visit family, friends or a significant other.
Two in five of the participants said they will travel to a vacation destination, and most of those said they were interested in rental properties as opposed to hotels.
Waterfront or beachfront vacations are high, with 45 percent looking at a beachfront rental and 34 percent looking at waterfront rentals, indicating a trend that people, no matter where the destination is, want a relaxing and quiet vacation away from many popular stressors.
People are tentatively planning these trips, however, as opposed to how it was in the past.
Almost 75 percent of people reported they will change their travel plans should there be a spike in cases in the area where they are traveling, indicating that health and safety risks are an important factor in where and how people will travel this holiday season.
If you're interested in a vacation rental for the holidays, please check out Vacasa's website.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS