Villa Rentals Soar as Vacationers Seek Safe Holidays
August 19, 2020
Villa rentals are soaring as cooped-up travelers seek safe places to escape quarantine and unwind.
Villas of Distinction, a luxury villa rental company, said U.S. bookings are up 40 percent this year.
“As a result of COVID-19, we are seeing an increased interest in villa accommodations,” said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “People who are not quite comfortable coming into contact with large groups of people are opting to take a staycation or a road trip and stay in a private villa with family and friends who they know have been quarantined. All of the villas in the Villas of Distinction portfolio are vetted, deep-cleaned in between stays and can also be cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis as requested.”
The top destinations this year for villa rentals are California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado and Florida.
Lassman said the company also sees demand in the newly added destinations of Montana and Utah.
Internationally, demand is high in Mexico, Turks & Caicos and Jamaica.
Villa vacations are popular with families. “We are seeing an increased interest in family and multi-generational vacations from advisors, and villas are perfect for multi-generational travel,” Lassman said. “Whether it is access to amenities, private space for every guest, or activities suited for every age, a villa offers all of that and more.”
Part of World Travel Holdings, Villas of Distinction has 25 years of experience. It offers 2,500 villas, ranging from lavish one-bedroom penthouses to sprawling 42-bedroom estates in over 50 destinations around the world. It offers a concierge service that can plan excursions, hire a chef, stock the kitchen and more. The villa rentals are commissionable for travel advisors.
