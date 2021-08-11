Treehouse Utopia: A Magical Texas Hill County Retreat
Whether an actual child or just a child at heart, treehouses are both a special and unique way to escape reality and immerse oneself in nature. Treehouse Utopia is a treehouse retreat hidden away deep in the small town of Utopia, Texas. Nestled along the banks of the Sabinal River, Treehouse Utopia is a Texas Hill County getaway unlike any other.
If you’re a big fan of treehouses, there is a chance you’ve seen Treehouse Utopia featured in an episode of Animal Planet’s television series, Treehouse Master. This retreat serendipitously came about after Pete Nelson, the Treehouse Master himself, and his Nelson Treehouse crew dined at owner Laurel Water’s restaurant, The Laurel Tree.
After seeing a beautiful 450-year-old oak tree in the backyard of the restaurant, Nelson and Waters began planning out both a treehouse to dine in at the restaurant and Treehouse Utopia.
Fast forward to today and The Laurel Tree restaurant boasts a stunning treehouse to dine in serving a seasonal menu that’s dependent on what’s growing and abundant in Water’s culinary garden and what’s available in local markets.
Treehouse Utopia features four stunning treehouses, each with its own theme and unique design and décor. Each treehouse is thoughtfully decorated with antiques and trinkets from Water’s own personal collection of antiques that she’s acquired from her time traveling and working in France as a chef.
The treehouses are built into ancient cypress trees that overlook the peaceful river that flows through the property. Water’s family has owned the land for years and created this getaway specifically with couples in mind. Treehouse Utopia is an ideal, off-the-grid place to create new memories, unwind and step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday living.
The Carousel is a whimsical treehouse that features a spiral staircase leading to the entrance; bright, playful décor; a cheerful ambiance and antiques such as an actual merry-go-round horse.
The Biblioteque is a cozy, reading nook complete with twinkling lights; a gas fireplace; countless books and all the charm you could hope for.
The Chateau is the largest of the four treehouses and features a large deck; two stories; a footed bathtub; a king-size bed, and nooks to relax in.
The Chapelle is a romantic treehouse decorated with lush red tones; stained glass; chandeliers; countless flameless candles and embroidery work.
Every treehouse is luxurious and offers guests air conditioning and heat, a kitchenette, a bedroom, sitting room, full bathroom with tile shower (two even have clawfoot tubs) and sitting deck.
On property, you’re surrounded by nature, wildlife, butterflies and more. You’re truly in the middle of nowhere, so it’s ideal for taking in sunsets and sunrises and stargazing. Guests are encouraged to cool off in the river and are supplied beach towels and floats.
Waters provides guests with a selection of hand-baked goodies for breakfast including homemade breads and muffins, along with tasty granola, fresh fruits and yogurts. Each treehouse also has a Keurig for those who want to start their day with a hot beverage.
It’s truly a beautiful getaway that’s as one-of-a-kind as it gets, from the design of the treehouses themselves to the unparalleled scenery.
Before you go, make sure you have either AT&T cell service or bring a portable WiFi device, as other cell carriers do not work in this area. Moreover, be aware that Treehouse Utopia is located off-the-beaten-path, so be sure you’re driving a car that can withstand unpaved, bumpy roads. Make note that children under 18 and pets aren’t allowed on the property.
If you’re looking to explore the broader Uvalde County, the drive into town is about half an hour through somewhat windy roads that can be a bit unnerving in the dark and/or rain. Be aware that without cell service, you can’t access GPS, and so it can be tough to navigate. Be sure you have a map or pre-loaded directions to get from point a to point b.
In the nearby town of Concan, there are several must-do attractions, in particular floating down the Frio River. Stop by Happy Hollow Frio River Outfitters where you can rent a tube or kayak and enjoy the cypress-lined banks of the spring-fed Frio River. For those seeking adventure, book a helicopter ride at House Pasture which gives you an unreal birds-eye-view of Uvalde County. This area of southern Texas is shockingly lush, hilly and gorgeous.
For visitors that prefer to stay on dry land, get your hiking gear on and head over to Garner State Park which offers over 16 miles of scenic trails. From a deep canyon, clear water streams, high mesas and expansive vista points, it’s a unique sub-region known as the Balcones Canyonlands.
When you get hungry, stop by Hippie Chic’s River Shack for over-the-top-bites that include a selection of tacos, salads, sandwiches, wraps and juicy burgers. It’s a fun, spacious roadside grill perfect for the whole family.
Satisfy your sweet tooth at nearby The Frio Float where you can indulge in huge ice cream sundaes and milkshakes in a Candyland-esk dessert shop. Or drive over to The Inn Between where you can treat yourself to a mangonada, a sweet, tangy frozen dessert that combines the sweetness of mango with the sour goodness of chamoy and spicy Tajín, from the Mangonada Bus.
Another lively spot is the restaurant and Texas music venue, House Pasture Cattle Company where you can start your night off with a steak dinner grilled over mesquite wood and continue it at a packed country concert, learning how to two-step, on the expansive property. Past artists have included Willie Nelson, Bellamy Brothers, Tanya Tucker and more. It’s a true Texas Hill Country experience.
