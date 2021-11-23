Ultimate Guide To Black Friday, Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke November 23, 2021
Whether you're looking to book your dream getaway for 2022, a last-minute winter escape or gift travel to a loved one, Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a window for monumental savings and access to special perks. Marquee hotels and resorts around the globe as well as elite cruise lines and leading tour operators are kicking off the holiday season with major sales, enticing travelers with massive discounts, convenient booking and deposit requirements and a slew of other benefits.
Hotels
Travelers can find awesome deals and discounts on many of the top hotel and resort brands around the world this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some companies are even offering limited-time savings of over 50 percent on future stays. Additionally, guest who book in a timely fashion can secure early check-in and late check-out perks as well as precious resort credit that they put toward excursions, food and beverage and even relaxing spa experiences.
Cruises
The seas are on sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday with award-winning cruise lines offering significant savings on sailings all over the world. Travelers can find exceptional deals on cruises through the blissful Caribbean and Mediterranean and much more and score deals on expedition or adventure itineraries in places like Alaska and Antarctica. Passengers can also capitalize on hundreds and even thousands of dollars in shipboard credit this holiday season.
Tours
The industry's top tour operators are looking to make the world's most sought after locales and enriching experiences more accessible than ever this Thanksgiving weekend with heavily discounted itineraries and affordable deposit options, including as low as just $21. Whether you've got your sights set on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari or a bucket-list tour through Europe, there's a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal to be had.
