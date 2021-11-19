Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Hotels Around the World
November 19, 2021
This year, resorts around the world continue to offer stellar deals during the Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale season. Many offers give guests the chance to receive over 50 percent off rooms or extra perks such as resort credits, free spa treatments and more. Below are this year's international hotel and resort deals:
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
For stays November 26, 2021, to January 31, 2022, save up to 30 percent on four nights; save up to 35 percent on five nights or more. For reservations from February 1-October 31, 2022, save up to 25 percent on four nights or more.
Book between November 26 and November 30, 2021, for travel November 26, 2021 - October 31, 2022. Use promo code L9Z.
Atlantis Paradise Island
Atlantis Paradise Island, is offering a Cyber Week Sale for stays between November 28, 2021 to November 30, 2022, in The Coral, The Royal, The Cove and The Reef.
Early access will be available from November 22-24, 2021, and travelers can sign up via the website here to receive the invite to this exclusive offer.
Guests booking more than five nights save 20 percent on accommodations, receive $100 daily resort credit that can be used for select food and beverage outlets, Dolphin Cay, Atlantis LIVE performances, two complimentary rapid antigen tests for travel back to the U.S.
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts
Guests can get up to 60 percent off, a complimentary stay for one child at select properties, and up to $1,630 in resort credits via the Trip Enhancer program for Black Friday, Cyber Monday.
Book between November 22 and December 2, 2021 for travel through October 31, 2022.
BodyHoliday (St. Lucia)
Book between November 25-30 to receive up to 30 percent off summer travel. The offer is valid on travel between June 1, 2022, and August 31, 2022. Use promo code Cyber21.
Caerula Mar Club
Enjoy 10 percent off stays in January and February 2022 as well as $200 resort credit on stays four nights or more. The property’s airline partner, Makers Air, will also include 10 percent off base fare on scheduled flights and 20 percent off base fare for private charter flights. Book via email: eservations@caerulamar.com and air caerulamar@makersair.com using promo code CMGUEST.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
Guests can book getaways starting at $1,499 per villa, per night. The promotion is good for the month of November.
Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa
Enjoy 25 percent off on deluxe accommodations when booking for a minimum of 4 nights. Book between November 26 - November 30, 2021.
Couples Resorts, Jamaica
Book your 2022 getaway by Nov 30, 2021 for travel Jan 3 – Dec 24, 2022 and score a 7th night free and/or generous credits based on your dates of travel. Stay Jan 3 - March 31, 2022 and receive $200 resort credit and $100 spa credit; Stay April 1 - Dec 24, 2022 and receive 7th night free, $200 resort credit and $100 spa credit.
Book now through November 30, 2021.
Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort (Dominica)
For Black Friday, Cyber Monday, guests receive all meals from daily full breakfast, two-course lunch, afternoon snacks to three-course dinner, all house beverages and alcoholic drinks from 10am to 10 p.m. Guests also receive a welcome pack in-room minibar and roundtrip air transfers.
Book between November 26, 2021, to November 30, 2021, for travel December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.
Garza Blanca
Garza Blanca Los Cabos and Garza Blanca Cancun are making it easy to book the ultimate luxury getaway.
Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun is offering up to 34 percent off bookings placed for a two- or more-bedroom suite with a minimum of five nights, which includes daily breakfast, kids eat and stay free, resort credit and a complimentary one-way airport transfer.
Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos is offering up to 50 percent off bookings placed for a two- or more-bedroom suite with a minimum of five nights, which includes daily breakfast, kids eat and stay free, resort credit, and a complimentary one-way airport transfer.
The public sale officially opens on November 16 and goes until Cyber Monday, November 28, 2021.
Graduate Hotels
During its largest promotion of the year, Graduate Hotels will offer up to 50 percent off stays across its U.S. and U.K. properties. The sale begins on Cyber Monday, November 29 through December 3, 2021. Travelers who purchase through the sale can book stays through March 31, 2022.
Habitas Tulum
In celebration of Cyber Monday, Habitas Tulum will be offering 25% off all available rooms - Ocean Front, Ocean Breeze, Pool Rooms and Jungle Rooms - with restrictions only applying to holiday periods (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve). The promotion will be live for 24 hours beginning Monday, November 29th on Habitas Tulum’s website.
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
Give the gift of travel this holiday season and the gift that gives back at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. With Hilton Aruba’s Give Back Aruba package, guests can book a stay for four nights or more to receive free breakfast for two, and for each night of the stay 10 percent of the room rate will be donated to the foundation of their choice.
Book between November 22 and December 22, 2021 for stays during 2022.
Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort
Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort wants to make sure guests enjoy the most out of their next trip with one more night in paradise. Create even more memories in Cancun with a 5th night free on us. Additionally, kids ages 12 and under stay, play and eat free and guests receive a free upgrade to the next room category.
Book between November 26-29, 2021, for travel December 1, 2021 to December 22, 2022.
Hilton Vallarta Riviera
Book four nights and get the fifth night free and up to 2 kids under 12 included in the deal. Book through November 29, 2021, for travel through March 31, 2022.
Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf
During Cyber Monday, the hotel is offering: 15 percent off room rates in the Junior Suite category and above (excluding the Villa Diane); daily breakfast at three Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire’s Le Fouquet's Brasserie; one yoga or Pilates class at the hotel’s spacious yoga studio; two 45-minute massages at Spa Diane Barrière; $50 F&B credit; complimentary roundtrip airport transfers; free access to the stunning Shellona beach with a complimentary sunbed.
The offer is valid for booking between November 26-29, 2021. The Cyber Monday offer is valid for stays until October 31st, 2022. Email: reservations.carlgustaf@cannesbarriere.com
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts
Iberostar is offering discounts of up to 60 percent off properties within Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Book between November 19 through the November 30, 2021 at properties including Iberostar Grand Bávaro, Dominican Republic; Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Cancún; Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, Jamaica.
Karisma Hotels & Resorts
Save up to 60 percent off across its properties located in Mexico and the Caribbean, including the El Dorado Spa Resorts, Azul Beach Resorts, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, and Margaritaville Island Reserve brands. Additionally, select properties are offering up to $1,000 resort credit that can be redeemed on spa treatments, salon services, upgraded culinary experiences and room upgrades.
Book between now and December 6, 2021, for travel through December 23, 2022.
The Landings Resort and Spa (St. Lucia)
Book and save 30 percent off daily rates plus $100 Resort Credit per stay. Book between November 22 – November 30, 2021, for travel January 1 – December 20, 2022, *Must stay 6 nights or more.
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana
La Colección Resorts is offering a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.
On Black Friday, save up to 60 percent off, an additional 10 percent off, $50 resort credits at select properties, and free airport transfers. This deal is available to book at participating resorts between November 26 – November 28, 2021.
On Cyber Monday guests can save up to 60 percent off, an additional 25 percent off, $50 resort credits at select properties, and free airport transfers. This is available to book on November 29, 2021.
Las Brisas Hotel Collection
Las Brisas is offering 40 percent off room rates, 20 percent off food and beverage, and 20 percent off spa treatments for Black Friday, Cyber Monday.
Book November 22 – 30, 2021 for travel between November 22, 2021 – December 21, 2022. To book email info@brisas.com.mx.
Mexico Grand Hotels
Guests who book a future stay at Mexico Grand Hotels during Thanksgiving weekend will receive a fourth night FREE at this authentic, family-owned chain in Los Cabos ((Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences, Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa, Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences)
Book between through December 5, 2021, for travel through December 2022.
NIZUC Resort & Spa
NIZUC is offering 30 percent off room rates, complimentary daily breakfast for two in Café de la Playa and one hydrotherapy session for two at NIZUC Spa by ESPA.
Book between November 25 – 30, 2021 for travel January 9 – April 15, 2022.
Ocean Hotels Group
Receive 50 percent off when booking November 23, 2021, through November 30, 2021, at all Ocean Hotels Group properties, including the new boutique all-inclusive resort, O2 Beach Club & Spa (opening November 1). Travel Window is November 23, 2021, through December 20, 2022. Four nights minimum length of stay and valid on all room/suite categories. Use promo code: TKSGIVING-CYBERM.
Pueblo Bonito Resorts
Doorbuster deals, with savings of up to 50% off, are available at ALL of Pueblo Bonito’s Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán resort hotels. Deals include up to $300 in golf and spa credits, an unbeatable value.
Pueblo Bonito’s Black Friday Sale starts 12:01 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, and ends 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Use promo code BLKFRI2021 to book. Travel window begins now through January 2, 2023. Only valid with all-inclusive rates. A
Renaissance Tuscany & Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection
Book both the Grand Universe Lucca’s “Winter in Lucca” and Renaissance Tuscany’s “Winter in Tuscany” packages, which include accommodations as well as Tuscan wine tasting experiences, dinners for two, and bicycle tours, and receive 20 percent off your stays.
Book between November 25 to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, for travel through March 31, 2022. Email: reservations@renaissancetuscany.com.
Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort
Save up to 35 percent on a minimum three-night stay. Book between November 26 - 29, 2021 for travel January 2 - April 17, 2022.
Resorts World Bimini
Book an exclusive “Fly & Stay” package for $637 per person -- which includes round-trip seaplane flights with Tropic Ocean Airways from Fort Lauderdale, a two-night stay at the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, and a $100 food & beverage credit per person ($1,500-plus total value).
Book November 22 - December 4, 2021, for travel January 2 - February 10, 2022.
Rendezvous (St. Lucia)
Book between November 25-30, 2021, and get up to 30 percent off stays now through April 30, 2022. Use promo code Cyber21.
Room Mate Group
From November 16th to December 1st, Room Mate Group is offering direct discounts at all its hotels and apartment buildings in Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, the United States and Mexico. Guests can save up to 40 percent off. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY.
Rosewood Little Dix Bay
Rosewood is offering up to 30 percent off best available rates. Book between November 26 (Black Friday) and November 30 (Travel Tuesday) for stays through June 30, 2022. Use promo code CYBER21.
Sandals Resorts
This Black Friday, Sandals Resorts is offering stays in luxury-level rooms for only $400 per night. The offer can be applied to bookings of 7-nights or more between July 31 and October 2, 2022.
This offer will be available to the first 40 rooms booked at each of the qualifying resorts: Sandals Royal Bahamian, Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, starting on Black Friday, November 26, through November 29.
The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort (Panama City)
Enjoy 30 percent off stays of four nights or longer. Valid for stays during Festive 2021. Book between November 26 - 29, 2021 for travel through January 31, 2022. No blackout dates. Use promo code D3Q.
Secret Bay (Dominica)
Guests receive 30 percent off rack rates, One 4-course dinner for two at Zing Zing Restaurant, local rum nightcap delivered to your villa each evening, Daily organic breakfast basket filled with: farm fresh eggs, organic fruit, homemade granola, yogurt, bread, jam, dried fruit, and local lemongrass and cocoa teas.
Book between November 26, 2021, to November 30, 2021, for travel December 1, 2021, to May 15, 2022.
Seven Stars Resort & Spa
Seven Stars Resort & Spa on Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos is offering 40 percent savings on all guestrooms and suites.
Stay must be booked between Black Friday, Nov. 26 and Travel Tuesday, Nov. 30
Savings good for travel between April 18 and December 22, 2022
Solmar Hotels & Resorts
The resort company is offering savings of up to 64 percent.
The Black Friday/Cyber Monday package is valid for stays between November 22, 2021, and December 20, 2022. Black Friday booking window is between November 22 – 28, 2021, and Cyber Monday booking window between November 29 – December 5, 2021.
Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten
Sonesta is offering up to 50 percent off bookings at the fun-for-all-ages Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa with rates starting at just $245, and the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort with rates starting at $420, per room, all-inclusive, based on double occupancy; minimum three nights. Excludes holidays and blackout periods and other terms and conditions may apply.
Book now through November 28, 2021, for travel through December 23, 2022. Use promo Code: BFSALE
Thompson Zihuatanejo
Book a 2022 buyout of the hotel now through December 31, will receive 25,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points, up to 5% credit toward your master bill, and a complimentary local hangover cure amenity for all guests post party - a bowl of Zihaua's signature pozole! Minimum of 45 paid room nights per night with a minimum 2 night stay and reception/event must be hosted at the hotel. Room rates start at $209 and blackout dates apply.
Book through December 31, 2021, for travel in 2022. Call hotel for details at +52-755-555-5500.
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto
The resort is offering 35 percent off for Black Friday/ Cyber Monday (rates start at $314 per room per night). The deal also includes free daily breakfast, a 25-minute massage, 10 percent off rounds of golf and no minimum stay.
Book between November 26 – November 29, 2021, and use either code BLACKFRIDAY or CYBERMONDAY.
