US News Reveals Best Travel Credit Cards 2021
Features & Advice Donald Wood December 08, 2020
The U.S. News & World Report announced the winners of its Best Credit Cards Awards, which highlighted several major travel-related categories.
According to the official website of U.S. News, one of the top categories for the 2020 awards was Best Airline Credit Card, which was won by the Chase Sapphire Preferred card. The card is regarded as well-rounded with a reasonable annual fee.
The Capital One Venture Rewards card earned three U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards of 2020 in the Travel, Rewards and Airline categories. The card offers two miles for every dollar spent and provides an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Precheck.
“Even though we’re traveling less due to COVID-19, you can still get a lot of value from travel rewards credit cards,” U.S. News credit cards expert Beverly Harzog said. “Many of the major issuers have tweaked rewards to match what cardholders are spending money on. For example, some have added streaming services and food delivery rewards.”
“With a vaccine in sight, this is actually a great time to use travel rewards credit cards for your current expenses,” Harzog continued. “When you’re ready to travel again, you’ll have ample rewards to use on exciting new travel adventures.”
Officials from U.S. News said winning cards were determined based on factors such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs.
