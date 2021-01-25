US Travel Association Ready for National Plan for Vacation Day
Features & Advice Donald Wood January 25, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association is getting ready for Tuesday’s National Plan for Vacation Day by releasing the data from its latest study.
As part of the research project with Destination Analysts, the U.S. Travel Association found that 63 percent of Americans said they “desperately” need a vacation after enduring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study also revealed that 59 percent of respondents miss traveling “very much” and another 55 percent are excited about leisure travel in the next six months. As for planning a trip, 84 percent will be laying the groundwork for a vacation over the next six months.
The U.S. Travel Association survey also found that 93 percent of American workers believe using paid time off to travel is essential, with 53 percent preferring to use their PTO to take a vacation away from home once a vaccine is available and accessible.
“Vacation planners are going to be rewarded this year more than ever before,” U.S. Travel Association President Roger Dow said. “Not only will planners reap the significant personal benefits of looking forward to their next travel experience, but they will find some of the friendliest booking conditions we have seen in a very long time.”
While National Plan for Vacation Day was originally organized to help American workers use their earned time off each year, it has taken on a new meaning in 2021. In addition to giving people a psychological boost, planning a trip right now will also provide consumers with the best deals and cancellation policies.
The U.S. Travel Association acknowledged that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting the industry, warning all potential travelers to embrace health and safety practices that keep themselves and fellow travelers from being infected.
“After the very real peril and hardship that too many have endured due to the pandemic, National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity to look ahead to a future travel experience when the time is right for you to travel once again,” Dow continued.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS