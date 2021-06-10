US Travelers Are Putting COVID-19 Behind Them
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff June 10, 2021
New research shows that American’s feelings about travel have changed rapidly in the last few months.
MMGY Travel Intelligence has released the findings from the 2021 “Summer Edition” of its Portrait of American Travelers and results show that the intent to take a vacation within the next six months has changed significantly.
Seventy-two percent of U.S. adults are planning to travel, up from 62 percent during the last Portrait of American Travelers survey conducted in February 2021.
The intent to travel jumped the most among Boomers, increasing from 54 percent to 70 percent while Gen-Z, who had previously shown a high level of intent, changed very little.
While a high percentage of travelers intend to take a vacation in the next six months, vaccine rates remain low. Just 44 percent of active leisure travelers have received shots. Boomers tend to be the most likely to be inoculated, 74 percent. Gen-X was the next at a distant 37 percent.
Multigenerational trips will be common this summer with more than two in five travelers intend to take a multigenerational vacation.
Road trips will once again be popular this year. Fifty-seven percent of travelers indicated they took a road trip in the past 12 months, while 76 percent intend to take one in the next 12 months. The incidence of taking a road trip is highest among Millennials (79 percent) and Gen-Xers (79 percent) and those with children (82 percent), with the vast majority (84 percent) of road trippers indicating they will drive their own vehicle.
While domestic travel is bound to be booming, interest in international travel remains low, mainly due to uncertainties. However, the expectation is that, once international destinations open up more, the intent to travel internationally will grow.
