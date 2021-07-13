US Travelers Increasingly Likely To Be Vaccinated
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff July 13, 2021
Among Americans, travelers are increasingly more likely to be vaccinated.
According to a tracking study from Longwoods International, a majority of American travelers have some level of vaccination with 57 percent now fully vaccinated, up from 24 percent on March 17 and 42 percent on April 14, 2021.
Six percent of travelers have received one of two doses. Nine percent of American travelers intend to be vaccinated soon. Longwoods did find that 19 percent of travelers say they have no intention of getting a vaccine, while 10 percent said that they were unsure if they will get a vaccine or not.
“With the threat of more potent COVID-19 variants, it’s encouraging to see travelers generally embracing vaccines as a way to get back to a normal life, including travel,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “For the tourism industry and the entire country, the hope is that enough of the public will be vaccinated this summer to prevent any public health setbacks in the fall and winter.”
Labor shortages continue to affect the industry as businesses try to ramp up after long-term operational challenges. However, travelers overall are happy with the service they receive.
Forty-nine percent of U.S. travelers reported service levels comparable to their pre-pandemic experiences, and 27 percent said they experienced even better service. Nearly one-quarter said they experienced worse service than they had experienced in the past.
