Veterans, Frontline Heroes Could Win a Free Franchised Travel Agency
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti May 22, 2020
This Military Appreciation Month, Dream Vacations has announced the launch of its ninth annual ‘Operation Vetrepreneur’ home-based business startup giveaway contest, with a few enhancements for 2020.
This year, entries will be open to not only former members of the U.S. military’s five branches (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard), but also America’s community heroes, such as first responders, medical professionals and educators, in tribute to the heroic efforts of those who’ve served on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Military veterans have been and always will be American heroes, but this year we have entered a new type of war with different heroes fighting the battle—first responders and healthcare workers,” said Debbie Fiorino, Dream Vacations’ chief operating officer.
“People are longing for a sense of community, are dreaming about their future and many are looking for their next career opportunity, and we provide that at Dream Vacations. This contest is just one way we express gratitude to those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to protect the American people.”
The Operation Vetrepreneur contest opens for entries on May 25 and runs through July 31, 2020. Former armed forces members will need to have become retired, removed from active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contests’ start date. Contestants will need to complete an online entry form and proceed to an interview with a Dream Vacations franchise development manager, then submit a personal profile, business plan and video.
Nine winners will be notified in August 2020 and will receive a grand prize of a complimentary Dream Vacations franchise business package valued at $11,600, with initial start-up fee and monthly service fees waived.
Dream Vacations has been ranked the number-one best franchise opportunity for U.S. veterans by Forbes, Entrepreneur magazine and the Military Times, and is a five-star member of VetFran, the International Franchise Association’s initiative dedicated to providing civilian-sector franchise opportunities to veterans and their spouses.
U.S. military veterans and other heroes of the community with a passion for travel who are interested in immediately transitioning into entrepreneurship also have the option of purchasing their Dream Vacations franchise package at a 30-percent discount, benefitting from free perks, and ongoing training and support.
For more information, visit OperationVetrepreneur.com.
