Win Free Cruises, Vacation Packages Just for Getting Vaccinated
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz May 27, 2021
Individuals who get vaccinated through CVS Health can now enter to win a variety of sweepstakes prizes, from $5,000 towards a family reunion to free cruises, beginning June 1.
Eligible customers who have received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, which will award over a thousand prizes during a six-week period. The sweepstakes was created to incentivize more vaccine-eligible individuals to get vaccinated.
Several sponsors plan to give away prizes; CVS Health will give 125 individuals $500, as well as five Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions. Norwegian Cruise Line will give 100 lucky individuals a free seven-night cruise for two in a balcony stateroom in their choice of destination.
Individuals can win a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI for two in Los Angeles, including airfare, hotel and more by Procter & Gamble. The Bermuda Tourism Authority is awarding five lucky individuals with four-day vacations for two to the country, including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations and more.
SmarTours is giving away six fully escorted tours for two to an international destination, including airfare. Wyndham Rewards will give away five weekend getaways and a seven-night Grand Prize getaway.
"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. "Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we've missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction."
Customers must be 18+ and be registered to receive the vaccination or have already received one to be eligible. The sweepstakes will close on July 10.
Please click here to enter or to read the official terms and conditions.
