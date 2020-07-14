Young Adults Optimistic About Global Travel
Janeen Christoff July 14, 2020
Travelers have not given up on their dream trips, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new survey conducted by St. Christopher’s Inns and other global hostel groups found that young adults, in particular, are looking forward to their next big trips.
The research included answers from more than 6,000 respondents, 77 percent of whom were between the ages of 18 and 34. Sixty-four percent said that they had started planning their next trip and that, when travel restrictions were lifted, 63 percent plan to travel abroad. Twenty-two percent will stay in their country of residence, and 15 percent are unsure.
The most sought-after destinations were the Netherlands, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Israel and Eastern Europe.
Twenty-five percent said that they would be comfortable traveling again in the fall of this year, and another 24 percent indicated they would travel again right now this summer.
Sixteen percent said that they would wait until the Spring of 2021, and 13 percent said the winter of 2020. Twelve percent didn’t know, and nine percent would wait until summer 2021.
Most people will take up their usual travel habits when the pandemic subsides. Once travel restrictions are lifted, 64 percent said that they would travel the same amount as before the outbreak. Seventeen percent said less and 16 percent said more. Only three percent said that they would not be traveling for a while.
Plane travel will once again be popular. Sixty-three percent said that they would travel by plane. Seventeen percent were undecided, and 10 percent will travel by train. Nearly six percent said that they would travel by car.
Solo travel will continue to be popular, according to the research. Thirty-five percent said that they would travel solo; 27 percent will travel with friends, and 18 percent will travel with a significant other. Nearly nine percent will go with family.
When it comes to staying in hostels, travelers are looking for cleanliness and will prefer private rooms. Forty-four percent said they would look for a private room while 43 percent said it would depend on how many were in a room. Fifty-five percent said they would stay in a hotel if it was cheaper.
Travel restrictions were the main thing preventing people from traveling (26 percent). Quarantine upon return was the next major concern (23 percent), and health risks were next with 20 percent.
When looking for accommodations, these younger travelers are most concerned with price and location (19 percent), followed by cleanliness (18 percent). Ratings and safety were 14 and 12 percent respectively, and 8.5 percent looked to social distancing measures. Five percent were looking at activities and staff.
Notably, 86 percent said that it is important that staff wear masks and that properties had access to hand sanitizer.
Eighty-one percent also said it was important to observe social distancing standards.
Also of interest is that travelers in this younger group were not deterred by high numbers of coronavirus cases. Sixty-one percent said that they would travel to a country particularly affected by the pandemic. Twenty-eight percent were unsure, and 11 percent said they would not.
Most people responding to the survey had canceled plans because of the pandemic with 69 percent saying they had.
