WTTC Pushing for Mandatory Masks in All Tourism Sectors
Features & Advice World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood July 10, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is asking people once again hitting the road as coronavirus restrictions are lifted to protect themselves and others by wearing masks.
WTTC officials cited scientific data from countries recovering faster from the viral pandemic where the use of face masks has been widely enforced. Experts at Harvard also revealed travelers should wear facial coverings on all forms of transport, inside entertainment venues and anywhere contact with others is possible.
When Will the Caribbean Be Back in Full Swing?Destination & Tourism
Carnival Corp. Ensures Future by Selling 13 Ships, Reducing...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bally's Las Vegas to Reopen July 23Hotel & Resort
AHLA Introduces Virtual Coronavirus Safety Training CourseHotel & Resort
To help make the protocol more universally accepted and enforced, the WTTC is calling on governments and the private sector to remind customers of their obligations to protect their health and that of fellow tourists.
The WTTC’s #wear2care campaign informs tourists that wearing a mask can reduce the risk of transmission, protect the user and those around them, and reintroduce a sense of normality as the industry learns to live with the virus until a vaccine is found.
“The safety and hygiene of travelers and those who work in Travel & Tourism is of paramount importance, which is why we now strongly recommend masks being mandatory,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “Wear to care promotes the protection of face mask users and visibly shows they care about the welfare and safety of their fellow travelers, which will help save lives and encourage the return of Safe Travels.”
“The wearing of masks should not be politicized,” Guevara continued. “Wearing a mask needs to become part of everyday life to ensure everyone enjoys travelling in safety until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found. We implore the private sector and global governments to encourage their use so wearing a mask becomes the new normal.”
In addition, WTTC recently issued new guidelines for Safe & Seamless Travel, including testing and tracing, frequent handwashing, using hand sanitizer, social distancing and more.
The Safe Travels Protocols were developed for the global Travel & Tourism sector which focused on measures to safely drive business to car hire companies, airports, tour operators, attractions and other travel sectors.
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS