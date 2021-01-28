Avoya Sees Signs of Recovery
Avoya Travel is reporting a significant increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. December was the company’s best month since April 2020 when travel was sidelined due to the coronavirus.
Avoya points to several factors contributing to its recent sales successes, including optimism on vaccines, a pent-up demand for travel and several of its the initiatives it rolled out last year such as the Avoya Smart Leads program, the enhanced Marketing Resource Center, the new Independent Agency affiliation promotion, Avoya Conversations text messaging technology and the educational and networking-focused virtual events Avoya hosted in 2020.
In fact, Avoya spent much of 2020 focused on developing new technologies and streamlining the selling process for its Independent Agencies and saw the investment in new optional resources for Independent Agencies culminate in a successful fourth quarter.
In addition to new technology and services, Avoya also took its events virtual, helping its Independent Agencies prepare for the return of travel and providing information on new health and safety protocols of Avoya’s supplier partners and updates to their products.
Because of the steps it took in 2020 and its positive fourth-quarter results, Avoya has an optimistic outlook for 2021.
“We’re extremely encouraged by the positive signs we’re starting to see surrounding the return of leisure travel and the momentum Avoya has gained going into 2021,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “With the distribution of vaccines increasing every day, we’re confident that travelers are excited to get back out there and we’re ready to provide the world-class service Avoya is known for.”
The network has announced a slate of virtual events throughout the year focusing on educational and professional development opportunities as well as Independent Agency and supplier networking.
Avoya will offer its Mastermind Academy from February 10-12. An Avoya Land Forum will take place May 4-7, and its annual Avoya Conference will be December 6-10.
Each of the events was hosted virtually for the first time in 2020 and will be in a virtual format for 2021.
