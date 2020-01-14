Avoya Survey Reveals Benefits of Network’s Business Resources
Avoya Travel’s most recent Avoya Network survey found that 95 percent of Avoya owners feel the company’s exclusive resources provide them with the means to save time and assist them with running their businesses more efficiently.
These results demonstrate that the travel network is on the right path to achieving success with its 2025 growth plan but the survey has also inspired Avoya to launch a new marketing campaign called “More Time” with the goal of positioning the Avoya Network as one of the best choices for entrepreneurs who want to reach their true income potential.
Phase One of Avoya 2025 kicked off in June 2018 and one of its top focuses is technology and innovations that will help streamline workflow for independent agencies in the Avoya Network, giving travel agents more time for booking vacations and earning money. The survey results show that agents feel the new technology Avoya has developed is paying off.
The More Time campaign brings to lief the next evolution of the Avoya Network’s brand messaging, which was implemented in early 2019 as part of the company’s Avoya 2025 strategy.
“At Avoya Travel we understand the amount of time and sacrifice that goes into building a successful independent business, which is why we’ve had a long-standing commitment to provide travel professionals leading resources and technologies that enable efficiency and promote success,” said Jeff Anderson, co-president of Avoya Travel. “The sentiments shared from Avoya Network members in our survey validate the innovative work Avoya is doing to provide the best resources and offer the ideal option for travel entrepreneurs, regardless of experience level, who want to grow their business.”
The survey revealed that Avoya’s award-winning Agent Power and technology, Avoya Live Leads and Avoya Support were the three resources that saved Independent Agencies the most time, and nearly 80 percent surveyed said that Agent Power is the most valuable resource for running their Independent Agency efficiently.
