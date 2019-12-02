Avoya Travel Announces 2020 Conference
Host Agency & Consortia Avoya Travel December 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Attendees will have access to general sessions, workshops, a tradeshow, exclusive networking and more while onboard. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Avoya Travel® will host its 2020 Avoya Conference October 20 – 26 onboard the recently refurbished Celebrity Equinox. The Avoya Conference is set to celebrate the success of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ and announce the next phase of Avoya’s 2025 plan.
During Celebrity Cruises’ six-night Western Caribbean sailing, Avoya will bring together Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, preferred supplier partners and Avoya support staff for motivational and collaborative professional development.
Programming will center on Avoya 2025 to share the company’s accomplishments in Phase One of the five-phase plan as well as reveal upcoming innovation planned for Phase Two.
New for the 2020 event, Independent Agency attendees have access to product-themed workshops and can book one-on-one appointments with Diamond Preferred Suppliers. Avoya has also planned content-rich general sessions and workshops, a tradeshow, exclusive networking and social events while onboard.
“Celebrity Cruises is excited to welcome Avoya Travel and the elite Avoya Network onboard our newly modernized Celebrity Equinox to experience first-hand the dramatic transformation in ship-wide upgrades and breath-taking reimagined spaces as part of the Celebrity Revolution,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice President, Celebrity Cruises.
“Celebrity Cruises values our partnership with Avoya Travel, and we look forward to continuing our work together to innovate and deliver the best cruise vacation experiences to our mutual guests.”
As part of Avoya 2025, Avoya continues to invest more in professional development events and preferred supplier networking opportunities for the Avoya Network. In 2020 Avoya is hosting a record number of educational events and has more programming planned than ever before.
The Avoya Conference is the company’s premier event within its collection of live education for Independent Agencies. In addition, seven 2020 dates for the popular and award-winning Avoya Mastermind Academies are open and Avoya’s 2020 Land Forum is already sold-out following its successful inaugural event held earlier this year.
Registration for the Avoya Conference just opened, and Avoya is expecting the event to sell out based on how quickly cabin categories are booking. More details about programming, keynote speakers, charitable giving and networking events will be available as the event approaches.
The 2020 Avoya Conference is highly anticipated after Avoya’s successful and inspiring 2019 Conference program. Avoya’s 2019 Conference was held in Miami and returned to sea for the first time since 2014 onboard the recently refurbished Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas. Highlights from the event can be viewed here.
SOURCE: Avoya Travel press release.
For more information on Avoya Travel
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS