CruiseOne/Dream Vacations Launches Longest-Running Promotion Ever

Hotel Xcaret Arte, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Hotel Xcaret Arte in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is a Dream Vacations partner. (photo courtesy of Hotel Xcaret Arte)

CruiseOne, along with its sister brand Dream Vacations, is celebrating three decades as a travel agency franchise by launching its longest-running promotion ever. Called the ‘Spring Ka-Ching’ 30th-anniversary promotion, this deal applies to all cruise, resort and villa vacation bookings made from April 1 – 18, for travel to be taken June 1 – December 31, 2022.

Clients who book their cruise, or resort or villa stay, within the promotional timeframe will qualify to receive a $150 credit toward resort or villa bookings in the destination of their choosing, while cruise-goers are eligible to receive up to $200 in onboard credits.

"We are so proud of the success our CruiseOne/Dream Vacations franchisees and our corporate headquarters team has had over the last 30 years," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for CruiseOne and Dream Vacations. "What better way to celebrate than to provide travelers with one of our richest and longest-running promotions ever on three vacation types – cruise, resort and villa vacations."

Best of all, the 'Spring Ka-Ching' anniversary promotion can be combined with other current cruise line and resort savings and rewards offers. Clients can take advantage of exclusive deals, like up to $200 onboard spending credits aboard Royal Caribbean, plus free pre-paid gratuities; or a Mexico Resorts offer of up to $150 in vacation credit, up to $600 in resort spending credits, and first child and first teen stay and eat free.

For the past 30 years, CruiseOne/Dream Vacations and its home-based travel advisors have been creating seamless vacation experiences for customers. Clients benefit from advisors' personal attention and one-on-one interactions, as they’re walked through the entire vacation-planning process step-by-step. At the same time, the company provides customers with the best value and exceptional prices that are sometimes even lower than "cruise line direct" or online agencies’ pricing.

For more information, visit dreamvacations.com/promo.

