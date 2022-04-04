Ensemble Travel Group Organizes Donations for Ukrainian Refugees
Ensemble Travel Group's top producers "packed for a purpose" during its Ensemble Elite trip held the week of April 4, 2022, onboard AmaWaterways AmaMagna.
The 150 attendees brought suitcases filled with items such as blankets, diapers, personal hygiene kits and more that were donated to a local humanitarian organization in Budapest, the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, for distribution.
“While the purpose of this trip is to celebrate the top advisors of our consortium, our members have communicated to us that they also want to do something meaningful to help those impacted by this horrible situation," said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group.
“It was truly heartwarming to see attendees arrive with extra suitcases filled with items to donate and to know that they will be helping those in need."
