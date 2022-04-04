Last updated: 05:20 PM ET, Mon April 04 2022

Ensemble Travel Group Organizes Donations for Ukrainian Refugees

Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff April 04, 2022

Ensemble top producers brought donations for Ukraine to Europe.
Ensemble top producers brought donations for Ukraine to Europe. (photo courtesy Ensemble Travel Group)

Ensemble Travel Group's top producers "packed for a purpose" during its Ensemble Elite trip held the week of April 4, 2022, onboard AmaWaterways AmaMagna.

The 150 attendees brought suitcases filled with items such as blankets, diapers, personal hygiene kits and more that were donated to a local humanitarian organization in Budapest, the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, for distribution.

“While the purpose of this trip is to celebrate the top advisors of our consortium, our members have communicated to us that they also want to do something meaningful to help those impacted by this horrible situation," said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group.

“It was truly heartwarming to see attendees arrive with extra suitcases filled with items to donate and to know that they will be helping those in need."

For more information on United States

For more Host Agency & Consortia News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Hotel Xcaret Arte, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations Launches Longest-Running Promotion Ever

CruiseOne

Cruise Planners’ Exclusive Elite Summit Sails Toward Success on the Danube

Host Agency Optimizes Advisor Platform With Artificial Intelligence

Avoya Travel Announces Schedule of Events for 2022

Internova Unveils Women of Internova Resource Group

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS