Ensemble Travel Group Partners With Trees4Travel

Globe On Moss In Forest
Globe On Moss In Forest. (RomoloTavani/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Ensemble Travel Group has partnered with Trees4Travel, which creates a program to “rewild the world through the creation of new forests in support of impoverished communities,” Ensemble said.

Through the partnership, Ensemble members can offer their clients the option to buy trees to work toward ensuring their trips are “climate positive,” Ensemble said.

“Tourism can be and is a force for good,” said Nico Nicholas, founder of Trees4Travel.

“Together with travel advisors and their clients, we can make a difference in communities around the world where it’s needed most, and we can do it for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

“That’s why we are so excited to partner with an organization such as Ensemble that is committed to sustainable and responsible travel, and to ensure that we can have a direct, positive effect.”

Ensemble is the first consortia to work with Trees4Travel.

“We are really pleased to be able to continue partnering with organizations like Trees4Travel that are committed to ensuring the future of travel is a sustainable one,” said Ensemble Travel Group CEO David Harris.

“We know that it’s possible to travel responsibly and sustainably and it’s incumbent upon the travel agency community to provide clients with opportunities to ensure that we do whatever we can to make positive and long-lasting impacts on communities around the world – especially those that are most vulnerable.”

Ensemble also has partnerships with such eco-friendly companies as Cool Effect, whose mission is to offset the carbon footprint of air travel; and the Travel Care Code, which promotes responsible travel with guidelines outlining ways in which to reduce the impact travel has on the environment.

