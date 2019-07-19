Host Agency Reviews Launches 4th Annual Income Survey
Host Agency Reviews (HAR) has launched its fourth annual Income Survey.
While independent travel advisors are an elusive sector of the travel industry that is difficult to segment, HAR’s income survey provides critical data on current independent travel advisor income trends, shedding light on the growing potential of a travel advisor career.
More than 600 independent advisors participated in last year’s income survey, providing a rare opportunity for independent advisors to benchmark their success among industry peers. The data offers insights on independent advisor income according to; demographics, education, years experience, region, and niche. It also provides concrete information on average travel agency startup costs.
In order to encourage participation this year, HAR will award eight participating agents with a $25 gift card via a random drawing.
According to HAR’s founder, Stephanie Lee, “The income survey is crucial to the industry in so many ways: helping agencies benchmark multiple data points; offering real data about the hard-to-find IC community to vendors, agencies, associations; providing historical data helps us spot trends and keep a pulse on the strength of the industry. We’re so appreciative of the advisors that participate in the surveys—they’re the ones that make this happen.”
The income survey is currently live and will be available to advisors through August 23, 2019. This year, Host Agency Reviews hopes to increase participation among advisors. Travel companies and travel media outlets who’d like to participate in pushing the income survey may be eligible to add custom questions to the survey and to receive a tailored one sheet with data targeted to their participating agents.
SOURCE: Host Agency Reviews press release.
