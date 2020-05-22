Travel Leaders Group Changes Name to Internova Travel Group
Host Agency & Consortia Travel Leaders Group Claudette Covey May 22, 2020
Industry giant Travel Leaders Group is changing its name to Internova Travel Group, which is just part and parcel to a company-wide reorganization, according to Travel Weekly.
The Travel Leaders Group name, however, will continue as the name of one of the company's divisions. Headed by President John Lovell, the group includes Travel Leaders Network, Nexion Travel Group, Barrhead Travel, Roadtrips, Travel Leaders Vacation Center, CruCon Cruise Outlet and Cruise Specialists, the company said.
Meanwhile, Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, Andrew Harper Travel and R. Crusoe & Son are joining together under a new brand whose name has yet to be announced. The group will be overseen by Angie Licea, who was named president and was formerly in charge of strategic partnerships at Travel Leaders Group.
The Worldwide and the Select Hotels & Resorts platform will now be under the Bonotel Exclusive Travel division.
Earlier this month, Travel Leaders Corporate and ALTOUR’s corporate travel business aligned under ALTOUR brand name.
In all, Travel Leaders Group – now Internova Travel Group – includes more than 6,000 agency locations and is ranked as one of the industry’s largest travel agency companies.
