Travel Leaders Group Debuts Armchair Explorer Campaign
Host Agency & Consortia Travel Leaders Group Claudette Covey April 14, 2020
To help travel advisors stay engaged with their clients during the coronavirus crisis, Travel Leaders Group unveiled a 12-week series of Armchair Explorer emails, which provide virtual tours, audiobook links and other compelling content that is personalized with the agents’ contact information.
Advisors participating in the campaign are from the company’s Travel Leaders Network, Barrhead Travel, Nexion Travel Group, CruCon Cruise Outlet, Cruise Specialists and Travel Leaders Vacation Centers brands.
The emails, which are being sent to approximately two million consumers every Thursday, include virtual tours of national parks, such museums as the Louvre in Paris and Guggenheim in New York City, the Taj Mahal in India, the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and more.
The Armchair Explorer emails also include links to audiobooks like Robin Davidson’s “Tracks,” which details a young woman’s journey through the Australian desert; and Alain de Botton’s “The Art of Travel,” which takes a philosophical look at how and why people travel.
“With Armchair Explorer, travelers can fill their extra time with dreams of travel,” said Travel Leaders Group CEO J.D. O’Hara. “Travelers can virtually explore from the comfort of an armchair, couch or bed, letting their mind wander the earth to sample a world of experiences.”
The Armchair Explorer emails also include anecdotes on how travel advisors have come to the aid of their clients amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“When this crisis ends, and travelers are ready to turn those travel dreams into reality, our advisors are here with ideas and advice about a host of journeys,” O’Hara said.
