Travel Leaders Sponsors First Cinderella to CEO Awards
Host Agency & Consortia Travel Leaders Group August 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The event will honor women who have had a profound impact on the business community and become leaders in their fields. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Travel Leaders Group is a proud co-sponsor of the ‘Cinderella to CEO’ Awards, a first-time event honoring women with inspiring tales of transformation and leadership, held today at the JW Marriott Essex House in Manhattan.
Event founder Cary Broussard said over 200 women were nominated for the Cinderella to CEO Awards. At the event, 36 finalists were highlighted, and one of the nine category winners was chosen to receive the Cinderella to CEO of the Year award.
The awards recognize women leaders for their support of other women, their transformational ability to overcome obstacles and barriers, and their ability to motivate others to accomplish their dreams.
“Travel Leaders Group is a strong supporter of women in senior leadership roles as evidenced by our own transformational female leaders at many of our business divisions, as well as our headquarters departments,” said Ninan Chacko, CEO of Travel Leaders Group. “We’re proud to sponsor this effort to recognize women leaders from all walks of life and professions who are improving their communities and their industries.”
Attending the awards on behalf of Travel Leaders Group were Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion Travel Group, Becky Powell, President, Protravel International, Michele Capaccio, Chief Operating Officer, Protravel International, Cindy Schlansky, Co-President, Tzell Travel Group, Elisa Foley, Vice President, Operations, Tzell Travel Group, Lisa Wheeler, Senior Vice President, Operations, Eastern Region, ALTOUR, Dina Ruden, Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Communications, Sara Altschul, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Travel Leaders Group and Randi Wexler Dukoff, owner of Travel Well Be Well, a Nexion Travel Group Advisor.
The Cinderella to CEO Awards are inspired by the book, From Cinderella to CEO, How to Master the 10 Lessons of Fairy Tales to Transform Your Work Life, authored by Cary J. Broussard with co-writer Anita Bell.
SOURCE: Travel Leaders Group press release.
