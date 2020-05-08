Villas of Distinction and Signature Partner to Honor Healthcare Heroes
Through the spread of COVID-19, we have seen our nation’s healthcare workers put their lives on the line for the welfare of the general population.
Signature Travel Network is proud to partner with Villas of Distinction to honor our heroic healthcare providers in the way we know best. When we are all past today’s isolation orders, we would like to send four (4) winners on a well-deserved villa vacation in Los Cabos, Costa Rica, Utah or Florida.
Signature’s President Alex Sharpe said, “Our travel advisors have always enjoyed working with Villas of Distinction to provide their clients an unforgettable, personalized vacation at their elegant collection of villas. I am thrilled that through our joint program to honor our healthcare heroes we can give back to those who have given so much to our country by offering them a well-deserved vacation.”
“For more than 30 years, Villas of Distinction has partnered with the best travel advisors in the business, transforming the traditional approach to villa travel into something truly personal,” said Villas of Distinction’s VP and General Manager, Willie Fernandez. “I am happy that through this partnership with Signature we will now be able to honor our deserving healthcare heroes in the same personal way.”
Anyone may nominate a healthcare provider who is a resident of the U.S. online at www.honorahealthcarehero.com. Nominations will be accepted May 7, 2020, through July 31, 2020. Travel will be planned and curated by a Signature Travel Network advisor and will be valid through December 15, 2021 (with blackout dates).
Contest winners will be chosen based on a nominating essay describing the healthcare hero’s display of compassion, their support of colleagues and personal sacrifices as they served their community in battling the COVID crisis. Selected winners will be announced the week of August 17, 2020.
Each of the award winners will enjoy a five-night villa stay and four (4) economy-class airline tickets:
—Grand Prize: four-bedroom Villa 371, Los Cabos, Mexico
—Second Prize: eight-bedroom Villa Estrella, Guanacaste Coast, Costa Rica
—Third Prize: four-bedroom Silver Star Penthouse with Spa, Park City, Utah
—Fourth Prize: seven-bedroom Cypress at Reunion Resort, Orlando, Florida
SOURCE: Signature Travel Network press release.
