Virtuoso Adds 120 New Properties To Its Hotels & Resorts Program

Host Agency & Consortia Virtuoso Laurie Baratti October 14, 2022

Virtuoso Logo
Virtuoso Logo

Leading global host network Virtuoso has added an impressive number of new properties to its industry-leading Hotels & Resorts program in 2022. This year’s program additions include 110 hotels, resorts, spas and rental villas located all around the globe, plus another 10 properties that have yet to even officially open.

This impressive list of newcomers joins a curated collection of over 1,500 of the most spectacular and sought-after hotels around the world. With its expansion, Virtuoso is ensuring that, as travel returns to pre-pandemic volumes, its member agencies, travel advisors and their clientele can access accommodations options to suit every taste.

Now in its 30th year, Virtuoso’s Hotels & Resorts program has historically set the industry standard thanks to its exclusive negotiation of bundled amenities, which gives clients over $500 worth of value-added benefits per stay, giving Virtuoso’s agencies and advisors a distinct edge in the market.

As the industry’s premier luxury and experiential travel specialist network, Virtuoso facilitates agency access to high-value potential clients through various marketing initiatives, such as inclusion in its “Best of the Best” digital hotel guide and award-winning publication, “Virtuoso, The Magazine”.

The scope of this year’s program additions spans a unique breadth of travel styles and locations, ranging from NoMad London to Rosewood Sao Paulo to Abercrombie & Kent Villas. New member hotels can anticipate seeing a favorable shift in market share, leading to sales increases. In fact, the 110 open properties that joined the Virtuoso network this year have already achieved a combined average sales growth of 106 percent over their 2019 numbers.

Another 10 hotels are presently part of Virtuoso's Preview program, a pre-opening partnership that provides these properties advanced access to Virtuoso’s eminent advisors to support training, networking, and sales and marketing efforts.

Waldorf-Astoria Cancun, Mexico
Waldorf-Astoria Cancun. (Photo via Hilton)

Virtuoso Preview properties:

— Atlantis The Royal Dubai – Projected to open November 2022

— St. Regis Kanai, Riviera Maya (Mexico) – Projected to open late 2022

— Susorros del Corazon, An Auberge Resort (Mexico) – Projected to open late 2022

— Waldorf Astoria Cancun – Projected to open late 2022

— 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (Kauai) – Projected to open late 2022/early 2023

— Peninsula Istanbul – Projected to open in February 2023

— Raffles London – Expected to open March of 2023

— The Fifth Avenue Hotel – Projected opening in spring 2023

— One & Only Aesthesis (Greece) – Projected opening in spring 2023

— Violino D’Oro (Venice) – Projected to open in May 2023

Laurie Baratti
