February 28 2022

Virtuoso Continues To Broaden Global Footprint

Janeen Christoff February 28, 2022

Google pins on a world map with flights
Virtuoso continues to expand. (photo via Stephane Noiret /iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Luxury travel network Virtuoso continues to broaden its global footprint.

Over the past year, the network has added 36 new travel agency members with 125 office locations, bringing the total to more than 1,200 member locations in over 50 countries.

Virtuoso's largest gains are in Asia and the U.S., which together account for over half of new entrants.

“Virtuoso is constantly evolving its sphere of influence, both with consumers and within the industry, by strategically expanding our network,” said chief operating officer Brad Bourland.

“Regardless of geography, the common thread that connects and defines Virtuoso travelers is their desire to work with an experienced professional and service-oriented travel advisor, and that’s never been more apparent than now. This network will continue to grow worldwide to meet the demand that will only continue to build in the future. The addition of these 36 agencies, all leaders in their territories as well as on a global front, will help Virtuoso channel pent-up demand into continued success for 2022 and beyond.”

The newest members in the Virtuoso network include:

Asia

360 Private Travel
Beijing Deep Blue Trip Explore Luxury Travel Service Co.
Champ Travel
DearVoyage
HH Travel
JTB Global Assistance
Little Shrimp Trip Info Company
Wota Lifestyle
YouTrip Co, Ltd

Australia

Aurora Travel
Geelong Travel
Home Travel Company
Noosa Cruise and Travel
Travelling Places
where2travel

Brazil

Chris Biagioni Viagens Especiais

Canada

LuxeXperts

Italy

Departure Lounge Europe

Mexico

ALDILA

Spain

Utópica

Turkey

Jules Verne Travel & Event

United Kingdom

Little Emperors
Travelworld (Ramsey) Ltd
Velocity Black

United States

Archer Luxury Travel
Cleveland Circle Travel
Continental Travel Group
Departure Travel Management
Fairway Travel Services, Inc.
Lozano Travel
Susan’s Travel Services
The Tynan Travel Company
Travel Faire
Uniglobe Travel Center
WGY Travel
White Glove Destinations

