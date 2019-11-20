2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the Globe
Jetsetters can save a bundle on international hotel stays during this year’s Cyber Sale period.
Hotels around the world are offering free nights, discounts, resort credits and more for stays throughout the year.
(Hotels on this list are in alphabetical order, not by destination.)
Alexandra Resort in Turks & Caicos
Book between now and December 6, 2019, and save up to 50 percent off regular rack rates. Starting rates at Alexandra Resort are from $775 per night, for two people. Rates at Alexandra Resort are fully all-inclusive. This deal is valid for travel from December 21, 2019, through April 17, 2020.
All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels
Hard Rock hotels in Mexico are offering 40 percent off the best available rate. The booking window is Friday, November 25 to December 3, 2019, for travel Friday, November 25 - December 3, 2019, use code BF2019.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is giving guests 50 percent off the best available rate plus kids and teens stay free all year without blackout dates. The booking window is Friday, November 25 to December 3, 2019, for travel November 25, 2019, through December 20, 2020. Use code BF2019.
Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo
A cool tropical retreat tucked away on the 1,400-acre Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz Costa Rica Resort is launching a “2020 Flash Sale” that offers 40 percent off standard rates for stays of four nights or more.
Booking dates are November 29-December 5, 2019, for travel between January 10 and December 20, 2020.
Aqua-Aston Hospitality
Aqua-Aston will offer a Cyber Monday deal of 20 percent off its 40 properties around the Hawaii Islands, on the mainland and Costa Rica Resorts.
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
Atlantis is offering a Cyber Sale deal at the Atlantis, The Palm Dubai for up to 35 percent off rooms and suites. The sale goes live on November 29 through the 3rd of December, for travel through September 30, 2020.
Atlantis, Paradise Island
Between November 28-December 2, 2019, Atlantis offers Five Days Of Savings. Travelers can view the website each day to uncover a different offer, including air/hotel savings, 35 percent room savings, up to $600 resort credit, a complimentary night, fifth night free and more.
Azul Beach Resorts
Azul Beach Resorts in Jamaica and Mexico are offering savings up to 55 percent off, including on stays in the resorts’ private swim-up suites. Plus, for a limited time, guests will receive up to a $500 resort credit and double upgrade (based on availability).
Book through December 10, 2019, for stays through December 20, 2020.
Banyan Tree Mayakoba
Banyan Tree Mayakoba will be offering up to 40% off the best available rate from November 28 to December 2. The stay period runs from January 1, 2020, to March 15, 2020.
Barcelo
From November 25 to December 4, travelers can enjoy special discounts on Barcelo hotels and resorts around the world, including Andalusia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, the Caribbean and the United Arab Emirates.
Bluefields Bay Villas
During its Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale, Jamaica’s Bluefields Bay Villas is offering a book five nights, get two free deal, a saving of up to 30 percent.
The savings are good for travel between May 1, 2020, through October 30, 2020.
Cala Luna
Cala Luna in Costa Rica is offering those who book three nights a 20 percent off discount and get one extra night free plus La Senda Farm to Table Experience Dinner plus one private yoga class for two.
The deal is available on Black Friday, November 29, 2019, through December 3, 2019, or travel May to June 2020.
Carton House
Enjoy a stay in the Irish countryside at the Carton House. with up to 30% off select packages and gift cards from Black Friday (November 29) into Cyber Monday (December 2). The promotions are applicable to stays from Black Friday until April 30, 2020.
Casa Kimberly
Casa Kimberly is offering a rare opportunity to book their outstanding suites at 50 percent off all accommodations.
At 12:01 a.m. November 29 to December 2, 11:59 p.m., travelers in search of a lavish escape can book Casa Kimberly for stay dates of December 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020. Use the code CYBERCK to receive the discounted rates.
Conrad Cartagena
Treat yourself this Cyber Monday with 40 percent off rates at the Conrad Cartagena. Reservations also include unlimited transportation to the Walled City and daily buffet breakfast at Adesso Tu. The offer is only available on Cyber Monday for travel through August 2020.
Curtain Bluff
Curtain Bluff in Antigua is offering a $300 resort credit when booking a Junior Suite or higher room category for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can use the credit for rejuvenating spa treatments, wine, world-class tennis lessons with a minimum stay of five nights. Bookings can be made between November 29-December 2, 2019 for travel through March 27, 2020.
Call 888-289-9898 or 268-462-8400 and mention GETAWAY300 when booking.
Desire Riviera Maya Resort & Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort
Couples are invited to let inhibitions (and clothes) roam free and take advantage of Desire Resorts’ hottest sale yet. This Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the resorts are offering all-inclusive rates starting as low as $210 USD per person, per night. Book between November 29, 2019, through December 2, 2019, for travel March 22, 2020, and December 25, 2020.
The Fives Hotels
The Fives Downtown in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and the Fives Beach Hotel & Residences in the Riviera Maya are offering 25 percent off plus complimentary breakfast and one pass for the whole family to swim with dolphins this Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019, for travel December 2, 2019, to December 19, 2020.
Frangipani Beach Resort
The Stay 7, Pay 5 package is available during the Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale. Guests get two complimentary nights. In addition, the package includes complimentary breakfast, rum punch, a boat tour for two and more. The package is available for booking November 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, with the exception of Festive Season.
The Black Friday-Cyber Monday promotion will run from Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2. For reservations, call 264-497-6442 or email info@frangipaniresort.com and reference the Black Friday-Cyber Monday special.
Grand Residences Riviera Cancun
Grand Residences Riviera Cancun is inviting travelers to experience up to a 46 percent discount for stays booked between Thursday, November 28 through Monday, December 2, 2019, for stays through April 30, 2020, blackout dates apply and subject to availability. Use booking code CA-28-19.
Hard Rock Hotel Davos
Experience the iconic Hard Rock vibe and the beauty of the Swiss Alps at Hard Rock Hotel Davos. On Black Friday (11/29) to Cyber Monday (12/1), book a minimum stay of one night during the Winter season and receive complimentary breakfast, a 25 percent discount on spa treatments, 10 percent off goods at the Rock Shop and 20 percent off ski rentals.
Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
Travelers looking for a deeply discounted, adults-only, Cancun vacation-look no further. From November 22 to December 5, 2019, travelers can enjoy up to 55 percent off all-inclusive vacation packages at Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, a luxury beachfront adults-only destination in Cancun, Mexico.
Rates are as low as $297 per night for a Garden View Junior Suite (normally $540) or $608 for a top-of-the-line Oceanfront Swim-Out Suite (normally $1,060).
Hermitage Bay, Antigua
Pay for six nights and get seven as well as a free upgraded room plus a $250 massage credit. All rates at Hermitage Bay are fully inclusive.
This deal is only available by phone (855-596-2747) between November 29 and December 2. Valid only for travel between June 1, 2020-October 31, 2020 (resort closes Aug. 31-Oct 9).
Iberostar Resorts
My Iberostar Members get special access to the resorts’ Cyber Sale deals. Take advantage of the exclusive Black Friday pre-sale and enjoy the best deals before other travelers have access.
IHG
IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) will hold a Cyber Sale, giving guests the opportunity to save at least 20 percent on the Best Flexible Rate at participating hotels this season. The deal is eligible for stays through May 31, 2020, and the promotion runs through December 17, 2019.
Le Torri di Bagnara Luxury Castles Collection
Le Torri di Bagnara Castles is offering 15 percent off week-long stays at its main Castle (for up to 15 people) and 20 percent off week-long stays at the entire property (up to 30 people).
In addition, any stays booked between November 26, 2019, and December 3, 2019, will have a complimentary Truffle Hunting Experience added to their stay. Rates for a week's stay start at 9,950 euros per week.
The Lodge at Chaa Creek
Travelers to Belize can check in to the Lodge at Chaa Creek for less. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, save up to 35 percent off room bookings, including a special welcome treat and early check-in as well as a late check-out. Guests booking three nights get the fourth night free when booking the resort’s signature luxury accommodations.
The deal is valid on bookings arriving between December 1-15, 2019, and January 15–28, 2020.
Mahekal Beach Resort
Playa del Carmen’s Mahekal Beach Resort invites sun-seekers to ditch the crowds, but not the deals with its Cyber Monday sale offering up to 50 percent off. Additionally, guests booking five nights or more are rewarded with a $200 food and beverage credit per stay to be used at any of the five dining options on-property. Available for booking November 25 to December 6, 2019, for travel up through December 19, 2020, starting at $109 per night.
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina is offering travelers up to 40 percent off published rates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Book between November 26 to December 3, 2019, for travel November 28, 2019, to December 19, 2019, January 6th, 2020-April 13, 2020.
Mexico Grand Hotels
Book a getaway to Los Cabos with Mexico Grand Hotels’ special third-night free offering. When booking Thanksgiving weekend through Dec. 2, guests receive a third night free for travel through September 30, 2020, so one can experience Vista Encantada’s all-inclusive luxury one day more.
Muy'Ono Resorts
Muy'Ono Resorts, the largest collection of independent resorts in Belize, is offering deeply discounted deals or Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Muy'ono will be offering a sale of 50 percent off accommodations portfolio-wide.
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana
Enjoy fun in the Punta Cana sun at Nickelodeon’s first international resort, with up to 69 percent off stays, including on stays in suites with private swim-ups and the world’s only SpongeBob Villa. Plus, for a limited time, guests will receive up to a $500 resort credit and double upgrade (based on availability).
Book now through December 10, 2019, for stays through December 20, 2020.
Ocean Club Resorts
Ocean Club Resorts on Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, is offering a 20 percent discount to those who book three nights or more in a studio, studio deluxe, junior suite or one-bedroom suite at Ocean Club or Ocean Club West.
The offer can be booked from November 29–December 2, 2019, and is valid on all stays starting April 1-30, 2020.
Palace Resorts
Palace Resorts is offering up to 50 percent off rack rates for Black Friday/Cyber Monday as well as a kids stay free deal. In addition, all stays of three nights or more include a $1,500 resort credit.
Book between November 28 and December 4, 2019.
Park Hyatt St. Kitts
The Park Hyatt St. Kitts is offering 30 percent off any room with booking code HS30O. Offer is valid for booking between November 29-December 2, 2019, for travel through March 30, 2020.
Playa Cativo Lodge
Playa Cativo Lodge is offering travelers 30 percent off their stays when booking three or more nights between January 10-October 1, 2020. Complimentary upgrades are available upon arrival (based on availability). Book using promo code PARADISE20. Bookings must be made between Book Friday, November 29-Monday, December 2, 2019.
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts invites beach bums to book its all-inclusive resorts during the weekend bookended by Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to 70% off of rates.
Book now through November 28, 2019, for stays Black Friday, November 29, through to Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019.
The Resort at Coco Beach, A Hyatt Affiliated Hotel
Travelers to Puerto Rico can take advantage of savings of up to 30 percent newly opened The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt Affiliate.
Book rooms between November 27, 2019, through December 3, 2019, for travel between through February 29, 2020.
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is launching its first-ever Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion this year, encouraging travelers to take advantage of significant savings of up to 35%.
each of Rosewood’s Hotels and Resorts throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas will provide guests with one complimentary night stay and a $100 USD credit to be used toward spa, dining and more, for trips booked between November 29 and December 2.
Sailrock Resort
Sailrock Resort is offering guests who book a minimum three-night stay on Black Friday through Cyber Monday 2019 up to a 50 percent discount. Guests who book their stay between Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, 2019-for stays starting from November 29, 2019 to December 23, 2020–will receive daily breakfast at the Great House restaurant, round-trip airfare from Providenciales to South Caicos (subject to availability), transfer service to and from the airport, a special amenity upon arrival, and up to a 50 percent discount on hotel accommodations. Rates begin at $481 per night, based on double occupancy, does not include tax and service charge and subject to availability. Use promo code HTLS19.
Seadust Cancun Family Resort
Seadust Cancun Family Resort’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer savings of up to 70 percent. Travel must take place between January and May 2020.
Sunset at the Palms
Jamaica’s treehouse-style resort, Sunset at the Palms is offering an exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings promotion with savings up to 60 percent off starting rates. The sale is available to book starting Wednesday, November 27, 2019, through Monday, December 2, 2019. Travelers can take advantage of rates starting at just $156 per person, per night for stays between December 15, 2019, through October 31, 2020.
Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa
Travelers can head to Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa for less with cyber savings. Guests receive 30 percent off room bookings at the Costa Rica property as well as breakfast, including a welcome drink (non- alcoholic), delicious buffet breakfast, unlimited access to the resort’s natural hot springs, exclusive entrance to Shangri-La Gardens for hotel guest 18-plus years of age, free international phone calls, Wi-Fi access and Valet Parking.
The deal is valid for booking on December 2, 2019, for a minimum two-night stay between August 27–November 15, 2020. Use promo code CYBER.
Temptation Cancun Resort
The adults-only Temptation Cancun Resort is offering all-inclusive rates starting as low as $120 per person, per night, 5 percent cashback and the best rate guarantee this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Book between November 29, 2019, to December 2, 2019, for travel January 5, 2020, through December 23, 2020.
UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya
Unico 20 87 in the Riviera Maya is offering discounted rates of up to 25 percent off on stays of one to four nights. Stays of more than five nights are 30 percent off. Book Friday, November 25 to December 03, 2019, for travel November 25, 2019, through December 20, 2020, using code BF2019.
Velas Resorts
Velas Resorts' 2019 Black Friday sale kicks off early on November 27. Travelers will find deals that include kids and teens stay free, suite upgrades and complimentary nights to round-trip airport transportation, spa treatments, unlimited access to the resorts' renowned Water Ceremonies at the spa and a private oceanfront dinner for two.
Sign up for the pre-sale at https://blackfriday.velasresorts.com/
Viceroy Los Cabos
Beginning on Wednesday, November 27 until Monday, December 9, 2019, the Viceroy Los Cabos will offer 30 percent off Rooms, 40 percent off Suites and 50 percent off Villas on the website’s “resort’s offers” page. Use promo code CYBER2019.
