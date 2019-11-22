2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the US
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff November 22, 2019
Travelers will find an abundance of hotel deals around the country this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.
From discounted room rates and complimentary valet parking to deals on spa treatment, waived resort fees and more, there is a lot to celebrate and plenty to book.
(Hotels on this list are in alphabetical order, not listed by destination.)
21c Museum Hotels
21c Museum Hotels is celebrating Cyber Monday with a brand-wide promotion. For every $200 gift card purchased, guests will receive a complimentary $25 voucher to the 21c restaurant of their choice.
The 24 North Hotel
When booking the 24 North Hotel between November 22 to November 29, 2019, travelers will receive up to 50 percent off room rates, half-off daily resort fees and a $25 gift card to use on property or on the town.
AT&T Hotel and Conference Center
Book direct from Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, and the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center will be offering 40 percent off all stays. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa
From December 2-9, 2019, The Atlantic Hotel & Spa is offering guests the opportunity to book a room for 35 percent off the best available rates. This is valid for a stay at the hotel from December 2, 2019, through December 31, 2020. Book with promo code: CYBER.
B Hotels & Resorts
B Hotels & Resorts is offering their biggest sale of the year – up to 50% off their hotels B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale, B on Canal New Orleans, B Resort & Spa in the Disney Spring Area, and Banana Bay Resort & Marina Marathon, Florida Keys.
Five days of savings start on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, through Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019. Book using code CYBER.
Balboa Bay Resort
Beginning at 12 a.m. on Black Friday (November 29) and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on December 2, guests can book a room at the Balboa Bay Resort for 15 percent off BAR rates and also receive a $50 resort credit, along with a waived resort fee (usually $35); this is a savings of $155-$205 per night. Stay dates are from December 2–April 30, 2020.
On Cyber Monday, the resort will have a flash sale on from 12 p.m.–6 p.m. PST and will offer guests 15 percent off the best available rate, $100 resort credit, a waived resort fee, and a waived parking fee.
Brasada Ranch
Brasada Ranch, a rustic retreat located in Bend, Oregon will offer a Black Friday/Cyber Monday special from November 25-December 2, 2019. During the week-long booking window, Brasada Ranch is offering a 30 percent cost savings on weekday stays and a 20 percent cost savings on weekend stays. The offer is valid for stays from December 1- May 21, 2020.
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
This Cyber Monday the luxury wellness resort is offering travelers up to 40 percent overall savings when booking between November 29–Dec 2, 2019. The deal includes a spacious one or two-bedroom luxury apartment accommodations, two spa treatments, $50 food and beverage credit, a complimentary wellness concierge to assist in planning the spa journey, as well as daily access to the thermal and fitness experiences when on property.
Carneros Resort and Spa
In time for Black Friday, the luxury resort is offering rates starting from $349 per night on its exclusive private cottages, representing a 30 percent savings off regular rates. The sale is bookable through Dec. 10, 2019, for dates from Nov. 10, 2019, through March 31, 2020. For information, or to book, visit www.CarnerosResort.com.
Carmel Mission Inn
The Carmel Mission Inn, located just steps away from the area’s best spas, restaurants, and golf courses, is offering 30 percent off rates on select dates through May 5, 2020. The sale runs starting at 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday through the close of Cyber Monday.
Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa
Head to Sausalito, California, for a seaside stay at the Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa. The resort will launch a 30 percent off special for all rooms (excluding its Alexandrite Suite) for Black Friday until Cyber Monday. This limited-time offer will include dates bookable until March, subject to restrictions and blackout dates. When booked, guests will also receive 30 percent off at The Spa, including 30 percent off any 60- or a 90-minute spa treatment, valid through the length of their stay.
Conrad New York Downtown
The first 20 reservations to book Conrad New York Downtown’s Long Weekender Package on Black Friday will receive a $200 food and beverage credit during their stay. This can be used for in-room dining or the hotel’s casual luxury restaurant, ATRIO Wine Bar and Restaurant.
Guests must stay before April 2020 and will be informed directly if they received the $200 credit.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering the Double or Nothing Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion. On Monday, November 25, 2019, at 8 a.m. PST through Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, book a room and get one free when booking rooms from December 10, 2019, to February 29, 2020.
Craddock Terry Hotel on the Bluff
Exclusively on Cyber Monday (December 2), travelers can receive a 25 percent discount off Craddock Terry Hotel’s best available rates on all bookings, valid from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Offers are valid for stays until February 2020 and can be redeemed with the promo code "PROCMY.”
The Curtis
‘Black Friday Meets The Mile High’ deal at The Curtis in Denver. Tying to Denver’s nickname as the “Mile High City” with an elevation of 5280 feet, the hotel will be offering steeply discounted rates of $52.80/night for dates in December and January.
Dive
Dive is an intimate 11-key property that brings the elegance and grace of 1960's French Riviera to the heart of Palm Springs, California. In celebration of Cyber Monday, Dive will be offering 30 percent off the best available rates on any weekday from December 2, 2019, to October 1, 2020, using the promo code MONDAY. The offer is available to book on December 2, 2019.
The Don CeSar/The Don CeSar Beach House Suites
Book direct on Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8. The Don CeSar/The Don CeSar Beach House Suites will be offering 40% off, starting at $169, for stays between December 2-September 20, 2020. Use the promo code CYBER when making a reservation.
East Austin Hotel
East Austin Hotel will be offering a flash sale on December 2, 2019, only with 15 percent off weekdays and 10 percent off weekends for stays through November 2020. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.
East, Miami
At East, Miami, those who book Friday, November 29-Sunday, December 1 for stays through March 31, 2020, receive 40 percent off best available rates, one night non-refundable or book Monday, December 2 for stays through March 31, 2020, and receive 50 percent off.
The Fontaine
Book the Fontaine in Kansas City direct on Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8. The Fontaine will be offering 40 percent off for stays between December 2-September 20, 2020. Use the promo code CYBER when making a reservation.
The Gates Hotel Key West
For vacationers who book from November 22-29, 2019, they’ll receive up to 50 percent off room rates, half-off daily resort fees and a $25 gift card.
The Gates Hotel South Beach
For those who book between Black Friday on November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019, guests will receive a discount of up to 50 percent off with added values such as a waived resort fee, food and beverage credits and room upgrade.
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center
The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is offering 30 percent off its best available rates, including on bundled packages that include two tickets for ICE! during its Cyber Monday sale.
The deal is valid for bookings from November 25–November 27, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. CST for stays on select dates between November 29 through January 30, 2020.
ICE! Tickets are only available between November 29–December 3, 2019. Use promo code Cyber19 to access all Cyber Monday travel flash deals.
HarbourView Inn
HarbourView Inn, located in Charleston’s Historic District, is turning 20 this year and to celebrate, is offering guests 20 percent off their stay and a bottle of champagne to toast to 20 years of sweeping church-steeple views and paramount southern hospitality.
The deal is valid for new reservations booked by December 1, 2019, and good for travel through March 31, 2020.
Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 29, and going through midnight, on Monday, December 2, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will treat guests who book stays online at www.hardrockhotelsd.com, using Promo Code BF2019, to the lowest rates of the entire year — starting at just $99 per night.
Harvest Inn
At the Harvest Inn, travelers receive up to 30 percent off stays between November 28 and March 31, 2019. Rooms must be booked by December 2, 2019. Use promo code CYBNR.
Hotel Adeline
Hotel Adeline in Scottsdale is offering 30 percent off their best available rates, plus those who book will receive a $20 food and beverage credit for each day of their stay. The deal is good for stay dates through the end of 2020. Subject to availability, blackout dates apply. Use promo code BFCM.
Hotel Bennett
In celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Hotel Bennett, in Charleston, SC, is offering a complimentary upgrade to its exclusive King’s Club concierge level.
Hotel Paseo
Guests who book Hotel Paseo from November 29 through December 3, 2019, for midweek stays (Sunday–Thursday) from November 30, 2019, through January 11, 2020, will receive 30 percent off their best available rate.
Hotel Viking
Book direct on Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8, and the Hotel Viking will be offering 40 percent off rates, starting at $99, for stays between December 2-September 20, 2020. Use the promo code CYBER when making a reservation.
Huntington Hotel
Huntington Hotel in San Francisco will be offering 40 percent off the best available rate, starting at $195. Use special booking code LTO. Book direct from Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, December 4 for stays between November 25 and March 31.
Indian Springs Calistoga
Guests heading to California and booking a stay at Indian Springs Calistoga during the Cyber Sale enjoy rates starting at $239 night for stays Monday through Thursday through March 31, 2020. Guests also receive a box of the locally made Earth & Sky handcrafted chocolates, and a bottle of wine from Chateau Montelena as well as a tasting pass for two upon arrival. Use promo code Cyber2019. Bookings must be made by December 6, 2019.
Inspirato Pass
On sale from Black Friday – Cyber Monday, those who subscribe to Inspirato Pass for six months for $2,500 per month, will receive one free month ($2,500 value). The Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale represents over a 15 percent cost savings and endless monthly travel with no additional fees. Passholders can choose from nearly 100,000 trip options many with values over $7,500.
Jekyll Island Club Resort
Travelers can enjoy the recently revitalized Jekyll Island Club Resort, located in Georgia’s breathtaking Golden Isles, at discounted rate this Black Friday and Cyber Monday by booking a stay at one of the resort’s two properties.
When booked between November 25 and December 2, 2019, guests receive 40 percent off weekday stays and 30 percent off weekend stays at the Jekyll Island Club.
For a more contemporary take on a seaside escape, guests can book a stay at the resort’s newest addition, Jekyll Ocean Club and receive 30 percent off weekday and 20 percent off weekend stays.
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel
Available for booking November 29-December 6, 2019, Kimpton members save up to 30 percent and the general public gets up to 20 percent off rates. Kimpton will also donate $5 per night to charity (The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry) for stays through May 31, 2020.
King Charles Inn
The King Charles Inn, in Charleston, South Carolina, will be offering guests a 35 percent discount on stays through February 11 and 25 percent off stays throughout the rest of 2020. Standard room rates begin at $149.
Lafayette Park Hotel & Spa
Guests booking on Cyber Monday through February 28, 2020, receive 30 percent off most Flexible Rate bookings.
Laguna Brisas Hotel
Laguna Brisas Hotel is offering 30 percent off rates with no blackout dates bookable starting from Black Friday, November 29, 2019, through Cyber Monday, December 2, 2019, available for stays through May 21, 2020. Reservations are non-cancellable and non-refundable.
Legoland New York Resort
The Legoland New York Resort opens July 4, 2020, but visitors can book now and save during the resort’s Cyber Sale.
On sale from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, families can purchase the annual Gold Pass (valued at $209.99) for only $99.99 and take advantage of the pass’ exclusive perks and benefits such as unlimited annual admission to Legoland New York Resort and 30+ Merlin North America attractions (Madame Tussauds, SeaLife, Peppa Pig’s World of Play and more), free standard parking during all visits, up to 20 percent dining discount and 10 percent retail discount, admission to exclusive events at Legoland New York, Legoland New York e-news, offers, previews and more.
MGM Resorts International
Visitors wanting to book the best rates of 2020 at MGM Resorts’ destinations, including Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand, should visit the MGM Resorts website beginning November 25, 2019, for the company’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for up to 35 percent off rates, plus an additional 5 percent savings for all M life Rewards members.
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
The Black Friday, the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will offer up to 40 percent off select dates from January 2, 2020, through July 31, 2020, with rates starting at $139 (plus tax).
The Mondrian South Beach
At the Mondrian South Beach, this year's Black Friday Deal is 50 percent off best available rate plus 25 percent off all food and beverage and spa.
Montage Palmetto Bluff
Head to Montage Palmetto Bluff located in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Just in time for Cyber Monday, guests can receive a Complimentary 3rd Night for all stays booked between November to March 31, 2020.
Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa
At the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, travelers receive 30 percent off all rooms, 15 percent off an 80-minute treatment at Vista Blue Spa and 15 percent off dining plus a bottle of wine at Schooners Coastal Kitchen.
The Moorings Village
The Moorings Village in Islamorada, Florida, is featuring a Cyber Monday deal with 15 percent off three-plus nights and a bottle of sparkling rose. Guests are invited to book beginning Cyber Monday for travel through February 13, 2020.
The Nines
Starting on Thanksgiving Day through Monday, December 2nd, travelers will be able to book the Nines with the 30 percent off Cyber Monday retail rate for any weekend travel–the perfect way to experience the quirky city of PDX without breaking the bank, and having some extra spending money to use on beers, donuts, bike rides, and more.
Oceana in Santa Monica
Travelers will get 25 percent off suite rate plus complimentary daily breakfast for two in the dining room and an additional $50 daily food and beverage credit as well as complimentary valet parking during Oceana’s Cyber Sale.
Omni Mount Washington Resort
New Hampshire’s Omni Mount Washington Resort is offering the Black Friday Quad Pack—get four lift tickets for any day/non-holiday lift tickets for just $289. The offer is available online only November 29, 2019, to December 2, 2019.
The Orchards Inn
Orchards Inn, a Sedona Oasis, is offering 35% off stays for bookings made starting Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. through Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m., for stay dates through Dec. 31, 2020. Bookings will also include a $25 daily credit at the hotel’s signature 89Agave Cantina, serving street tacos, fajitas, house-infused cocktails, and more, as well as a Red Rock Pass for hiking in Sedona.
OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
In honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, guests will receive up to 40 percent off room rates with a minimum two-night stay. Must book between November 26, 2019, and December 8, 2019.
The offer is valid for stays Nov. 26, 2019 through March 31, 2020, with promo code: CYBER40.
Paradise Point Resort
Book direct with Paradise Point in San Diego direct from Thursday, November 28 at midnight through Monday, December 2, and the resort will be offering up to 40 percent off best available rates, starting at $110, for stays between December 2, 2019-September 30, 2020. Use the promo code CYBER20 when making a reservation. Receive early access to the offer by signing up for Paradise Point’s database. A countdown to opt into the database will launch November 7 on the website/social media, and early access begins November 21 at midnight.
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Save up to 25 percent on stays and spa at the Peninsula Beverly Hills when booking between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for stays from December 2019–April 2020.
The Peninsula Chicago
The Peninsula Chicago is getting in the holiday spirit with major savings on room bookings, spa and dining, offering up to 30 percent off on available for stays from December 15, 2019–April 30, 2020.
The Peninsula New York
The Peninsula New York is starting the holiday shopping season with online specials for Cyber Monday, including great savings up to 30 percent off on room bookings, spa and dining. Discounts are available for stays from January 1–March 31, 2020, and savings start Black Friday and finish on Cyber Monday.
Pine Ridge Dude Ranch
Pine Ridge Dude Ranch has a Black Friday Deal. Buy a winter or spring getaway and get a summer vacation at their property for 50 percent off.
The Restoration Hotel
The Restoration Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, will be offering 20 percent off select hotel suites and all residences on Cyber Monday, December 2. This includes; Signature Suites, Premier Balcony Suites, one- and two-bedroom Residences, and two and three-bedroom Grand Residences.
RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain
RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain in New Hampshire’s White Mountains has two deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Stay two nights midweek and receive 25 percent off. This deal is available for travel January 1-April 30, 2020, Sunday through Thursday nights. Use booking code MIDWEEK35.
The second deal is travelers who stay two nights, get the 3rd night free. Travel through December 22 and use booking code 3RDFREE.
Sahara Las Vegas
At the Sahara Las Vegas, receive 25 percent savings starting at midnight Sunday, November 24, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019.
Seagate Hotel & Spa
Soak up the endless summer sun in Delray Beach, Florida, with the Seagate Hotel & Spa’s flash Cyber Monday deal where guests can enjoy 20 percent off bookings. Travelers who book on Cyber Monday can receive a discounted rate on Deluxe Size rooms or higher for stays throughout 2020. Offer valid for travel from January 2–November 15, 2020, with the full amount due at the time of booking.
Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort
Book direct on Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8, and the Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort will be offering 40 percent off stays between December 2-September 20, 2020. Use the promo code CYBER when making a reservation.
Sole Miami, A Noble House Resort
Sole Miami is offering 25 percent off the best available rate of suites and resort fee included for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Book between November 29, 2019, and December 3, 2019, for travel through January 27, 2020. Use promo code CYBER.
Stanford Court
Stanford Court will be offering 40 percent off the best available rate, starting at $129. Book direct from Monday, November 25 through Tuesday, December 3 for stays between November 25 and March 31.
Sunrise Springs Spa Resort
Book a wellness getaway at an amazing price to Sunrise Springs Spa Resort (Santa Fe, New Mexico) with the resort’s exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal valued at a 52 percent off discount.
The offer is available to book from November 29 to December 6, 2019, for travel between December 1, 2019, through April 15, 2020. The offer includes a two-night stay in a Garden View Room for $150 per night, unlimited access to Repose Pools, activities and complimentary breakfast for two.
Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort
Located just outside of Boerne, Texas, the newly renovated and rebuilt resort, set on 220 acres of rolling hills in the heart of Texas welcomes locals and travelers alike to enjoy 30 percent off starting rates for stays booked between November 25 and December 2, 2019, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Offer valid for stays from December 1st, 2019 to February 29, 2019.
The Tennessean
The Tennessean in Knoxville is offering 20 percent off its best available rates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The four-day cyber sale takes place from Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, 2019, at midnight for stay dates through the end of 2020. Some blackout dates apply. Use promo code BFCM when booking.
Tilden Hotel
Book the Tilden Hotel in San Francisco direct from Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2 for stays between November 29 and March 31, 2020. Tilden Hotel will be offering 15 percent off with a waived amenity fee (a total savings around $80 per night), and an onsite dining special at The Douglas Room Restaurant and Bar including one cocktail and paired appetizer for two.
Timber Cove Resort
Book direct from Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, and Timber Cove Resort will be offering 30 percent off the best available rate, starting at $299, for Sunday-Thursday stays between November 29, 2019-June 4, 2020, September 8-30, 2020, October 13-15, 2020 and November 1-December 28, 2020. Not valid on holidays or weekends. Use the promo code “Cyber” when booking and for best prices, call the hotel direct and select option 2 on the call tree.
The Venetian Las Vegas
The Venetian Las Vegas’ Cyber Sale extends through Cyber Monday. Discounts are currently bookable for travel through May 31, 2020, and start at up to 25 percent and include special bonus experiences.
The final Cyber Sale offer on Monday, November 25, 2019, through December 3, 2019, will be the first opportunity for guests to book dates into next summer at a discount.
The Watergate Hotel
From November 27 - December 3, Washington, D.C.’s Watergate Hotel is offering up to 40 percent off room rates on all room types (excluding the Presidential Suite). Rates start at $399/night.
The Wigwam
In honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Wigwam in Phoenix’s West Valley is offering unbeatable deals of up to 45 percent off stays of two nights of more.
From November 27 to December 3, 2019, guests who book two or more nights using the promo code CYBERPR, can enjoy half-off stays through April 30, 2020.
The Woodlands Resort
There is no better time to book a trip to the Lone Star State than this Black Friday with the Woodlands Resort's 50 percent off Black Friday Sale. Book by November 26th and receive half-off deluxe accommodations and exclusive access to resort amenities and activities including two on-site championship golf courses, a world-class tennis center, an indulgent spa, a vast network of hiking and biking trails and Lazy River & Waterpark complete with 1,005-foot lazy river and 30-foot waterslide.
The William Vale
The William Vale is Located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn and will be offering a special available from November 25 to December 2, 2019, where travelers will receive 30 percent off the best available rates using the promo code CYB30 for all stays booked between November 25, 2019, through March 31, 2020.
Valley River Inn
Eugene, Oregon’s Valley River Inn is offering its best rates of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with 40 percent off stay dates through Jan. 31, 2020. Use promo code CYBER starting at midnight on Black Friday through the close of Cyber Monday.
YOTEL NY
YOTEL NY is offering 40 percent off stays booked through New Year's Eve as part of their annual Black Friday sale. Even better, those who become YO! members before the sale can receive an extra 12 percent off the stay, for a combined 52 percent discount.
