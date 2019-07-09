5 Reasons to Love the Caribe Hilton
Hotel & Resort Brian Major July 09, 2019
Hotels don't come more iconic than San Juan's Caribe Hilton. Designed by Modernist architect Toro Ferrer, the beachfront property opened in and quickly emerged as a chic playground for international celebrities and discriminating, upscale patrons.
The hotel’s extreme popularity stemmed from its winning combination of deluxe accommodations and services, proximity to San Juan’s sightseeing and shopping, and its genuine and charming Latin American cultural influences. Those same attributes serve it well today.
What became the Caribe Hilton was originally planned as a luxury hotel by the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. When Conrad Hilton was named developer, the resort became Hilton’s first hotel beyond the continental US.
Cinema star Gloria Swanson and World War I hero pilot Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker attended the opening ceremony, and among other distinctions, the hotel is reputed to be the birthplace of the pina colada, invented here in 1954 by bartender Ramón “Monchito” Marrero.
The hurricanes of late 2017 led to a 15-month closure for the property, as many areas suffered severe damage. However today, the newly re-opened 17-acre property is as much a part of San Juan life as ever, with premium room accommodations and complete spa, bar, dining and activity options.
The Caribe Hilton’s infectious, undeniable charm is a testament to Puerto Rico's vitality is expertly reflected by the friendly, outgoing staff. Simply put, the property is a San Juan tour de force.
A premium experience: The resort offers 652 fully refurbished rooms in its main wing; a tower features 96 studios and villas. There are several flexible room categories. Set amidst tropical gardens, entry-level Garden Standard rooms offer king-sized beds and balconies and are positioned close to resort amenities and pools. Some of these rooms are equipped with kitchenettes.
Upper-floor Wave Ocean View rooms offer king beds with private balconies featuring panoramic views of the Atlantic and the Condado district. Ocean-view rooms with king beds are also available in the hotel’s Garden wing.
The Caribe’s spacious, open-air lobby is a natural gathering spot for guests preparing for excursions or meeting for meals. A Starbucks outlet is among the shops found on this level, along with the trendy indoor/outdoor Caribar, where guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails and a distinctive tapas menu.
The Caribe Hilton’s Zen Spa Océano is an 8,500 square foot beachfront facility that features a hydrotherapy room, sauna and steam rooms, a relaxation lounge and outdoor heated whirlpools. A hair salon and a spa boutique are also found here and all spa treatments use natural green tea, aloe cucumber, coconut and mango. Zen Spa Océano also features a teen spa suite and offers kids’ spa treatments.
During the day families can spend a few relaxing moments strolling the tropical gardens and bird sanctuary, which also offer fabulous views of the Atlantic coast and the nearby Condado hotel strip.
There’s also an outdoor kids’ playground and family pool, and youngsters also have a game room and daily activities just for them, including sandcastle building, hula-hoop contests, and fish-feeding.
Location, location, location: Nearby attractions include the historic Old San Juan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring one of the Western Hemisphere’s best-preserved colonial districts. The old city’s cobblestone streets are a five-minute taxi ride (or a 20-minute walk) from the Caribe Hilton. The Condado entertainment district is filled with popular restaurants, bars and nightclubs, and like Old San Juan is a brief taxi ride (or slightly longer walk) from the hotel.
Adventure and outdoor-themed options no more than one hour by car from San Juan include El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the US forest system and Toro Verde Adventure Park, which features the longest zip line in the Americas. Looking for a cultural kick? Check out the Casa Barcardi, the rum-making facility just 20 minutes outside of San Juan to learn the history behind one of the island’s most beloved spirits.
Cultivated cuisine: The property features several outstanding dining options including Rustica Ristorante, a casual restaurant featuring more than one dozen types of pasta, fresh antipasti prepared daily, seafood, and international wines. Lola’s Puerto Rican Cuisine comes as advertised, with a full selection of delicious local fare. Mojito's Caribbean Fusion features a swanky lounge setting with cuisine “inspired by the island’s tropical ambiance” with Spanish and Creole dishes and island spices a specialty.
Beachfront bliss: While travelers will find hundreds of terrific beaches all around Puerto Rico, the San Juan district has very few accessible beach areas.
The Caribe Hilton property is an exception, as the intimate white-sand beach here is not only free of underwater obstructions but also features calm waters due to a protective offshore reef. The beach is adjacent to the resort’s three oceanfront pools, which include one infinity pool, two additional pools, a kids’ fountain pool and two whirlpools.
Guests can also rent a pool cabana and enjoy exotic cocktails, drinks and snacks served from the resort’s our swim-up pool bar.
Enduring charm: The piña colada is as much a part of the Caribe Hilton’s identity as the azure blue sign with a white script that announces its presence. Monchito Marrero served the drink for 35 years as a Caribe bartender. In 1978, the piña colada was declared the official drink of Puerto Rico.
Piña colada tastings are offered at the Bagua Pool Bar; guests can also learn to step lively via one of the Latin dance classes offered poolside.
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS