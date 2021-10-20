Last updated: 03:31 AM ET, Wed October 20 2021

A First Look at Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix's Rooms

Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2021

Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix
Large balcony overlooking the St. Lawrence River at the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix resort. (photo via Club Med)

Club Med’s first all-inclusive Canadian resort, the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix, unveiled images of its rooms and room categories.

The mountain resort will offer incredible vistas of the St. Lawrence River and over 300 acres of preserved forest. The 302 rooms offer both Superior and Deluxe categories, suitable for solo and couple travelers, as well as families. Twenty-five private Exclusive Collection suites are also available with added amenities.

Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix
An Exclusive Collection suite at the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix. (photo via Club Med)

Club Med Quebec offers a sustainable, modern mountain escape for every season of the year. Guests can reap the benefits of its all-inclusive concept and enjoy skiing in winter, hiking in the fall and enjoying other activities during the warmer seasons.

Its Exclusive Collection Suites offer great views, as well as a concierge, breakfast room service and a private bar and lounge. More spacious accommodations and bathrooms are also benefits of this type of suite category. Modern colors like black and white provide the backdrop for pops of bright colors like red, while furnishings and decor provide a more rustic atmosphere, with wood tones, leather, fur and wool knits reminding each guest of the destination’s cultural past.

Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix
The Deluxe Room - River View of the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix. (photo via Club Med)

Deluxe Rooms are the resort’s second-highest room category. They also offer views of the St. Lawrence River, with pops of yellow and red. Blonde wood flooring is found throughout, a homage to the local trees that built the region’s first homes. Wood tones and other nature-inspired decor and artwork bring the outdoors in.

Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix
Superior Room at the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix. (photo via Club Med)

The base-level rooms are the Superior Rooms, which offer views of Quebec’s forest or other natural scenery. With stark white and dark blue colors throughout, including locally sourced blonde wood floors, guests can rest in a nature-inspired room fit for three.

Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix
Second bedroom in the Exclusive Collection's family suites at the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix. (photo via Club Med)

Both Superior and Deluxe room categories offer interconnecting rooms or family room types, offering extra beds for families up to five or six individuals. Exclusive Collection suites include a family suite as well, for up to five.

Bookings are open for stays beginning December 3, 2021. To book or to learn more, please visit Club Med.

For more information on Club Med, Quebec, Canada

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
The pool at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

How Hampton by Hilton Achieved Major Milestones During the...

Residence Inn by Marriott Opens Playa del Carmen Property

BVI Boutique Resort Saba Rock Reopens

The Rise in Contactless Amenities

Iberostar Unveils ‘Weddings Reimagined’ Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS