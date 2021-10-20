A First Look at Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix's Rooms
Club Med’s first all-inclusive Canadian resort, the Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix, unveiled images of its rooms and room categories.
The mountain resort will offer incredible vistas of the St. Lawrence River and over 300 acres of preserved forest. The 302 rooms offer both Superior and Deluxe categories, suitable for solo and couple travelers, as well as families. Twenty-five private Exclusive Collection suites are also available with added amenities.
Club Med Quebec offers a sustainable, modern mountain escape for every season of the year. Guests can reap the benefits of its all-inclusive concept and enjoy skiing in winter, hiking in the fall and enjoying other activities during the warmer seasons.
Its Exclusive Collection Suites offer great views, as well as a concierge, breakfast room service and a private bar and lounge. More spacious accommodations and bathrooms are also benefits of this type of suite category. Modern colors like black and white provide the backdrop for pops of bright colors like red, while furnishings and decor provide a more rustic atmosphere, with wood tones, leather, fur and wool knits reminding each guest of the destination’s cultural past.
Deluxe Rooms are the resort’s second-highest room category. They also offer views of the St. Lawrence River, with pops of yellow and red. Blonde wood flooring is found throughout, a homage to the local trees that built the region’s first homes. Wood tones and other nature-inspired decor and artwork bring the outdoors in.
The base-level rooms are the Superior Rooms, which offer views of Quebec’s forest or other natural scenery. With stark white and dark blue colors throughout, including locally sourced blonde wood floors, guests can rest in a nature-inspired room fit for three.
Both Superior and Deluxe room categories offer interconnecting rooms or family room types, offering extra beds for families up to five or six individuals. Exclusive Collection suites include a family suite as well, for up to five.
Bookings are open for stays beginning December 3, 2021. To book or to learn more, please visit Club Med.
