A Revitalizing Wellness Program in Riviera Maya
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Codie Liermann July 16, 2019
There are many different attractions that bring guests to Riviera Maya year after year. From family-friendly theme parks and the liveliness of Playa del Carmen to underwater snorkeling adventures and endless watersports, this area does not disappoint when it comes to vacation.
Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya, part of the AMResorts collection, sits in the midst of it all. In addition to having access to all of the exciting activities in the area, this resort also offers guests a wellness program that will allow them to return home feeling revitalized and restored.
The Thalasso Center & Spa is located at this boutique property, and it offers many unique treatments in addition to the common massage and facial spa options. With the use of freshly heated seawater, seaweed and marine mud, these Thalassotherapy treatments replenish the skin with nutrients.
Some of the treatments include a hydrotherapy shower massage, a marine algae exfoliation, a seaweed body treatment, a dead sea mud wrap, a thalasso anti-cellulite cure and a marine collagen mask, among others.
Visitors to Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya can also take part in a Temazcal ceremony, a unique experience dating back to the Aztec and Mayan cultures. It’s meant to heal and purify the mind, body and soul and give people a feeling of being reborn and balanced.
The cleansing ancestral ceremonies at this property are one hour long and begin with a blessing from the Intercessor, also known as a healer. Guests are encouraged to take a cold shower and rest afterward in order to let the body and mind process the unique experience.
In addition to these revitalizing treatments, the resort also has several wellness experiences to take part in throughout the vacation. Relaxing exercises such as breath sessions, yoga, meditation and guided imagery are available as well as more intense options that will really get the heart pumping, including aqua fitness, Pilates and tai-chi classes.
The air-conditioned fitness center is open 24 hours each day and allows guests to keep up with their workout routines during their time spent at the resort. Visitors to the gym will find exercise bicycles, stair climbers, free weights, treadmills, a jacuzzi, a sauna and more.
With only 100 suites and Endless Privileges throughout the stay, guests have the feeling of exclusive relaxation and privacy, and adding the wellness program is a cherry on top of an already enjoyable visit to Riviera Maya.
