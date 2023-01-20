A Season of Savings at Hard Rock Hotels

Last updated: 07:32 AM ET, Fri January 20 2023

Los Cabos
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos is now accepting bookings for travel starting May 2019.

All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels are offering a number of special savings to guests. From up to half-off stays to Rockstar Experiences, golf offers, $25 kid stays and more, there are a variety of options for guests.

Travelers looking to Warm Up & Wind Down in 2023 in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Travelers can take advantage of savings of up to 50 percent off their stay, free roundtrip air transportation, 10 percent off of select guided tours, early check-in and late checkout and a flexible cancelation policy at resorts in Punta Cana, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya and Los Cabos. The offer is available for travel through December 31, 2023, blackout dates apply.

Cool Kid Swims at Hard Rock All Incluisve
PHOTO: Kids can feel like a star at All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels. (photo courtesy of Hard Rock)

Traveling with the family? Travelers heading to Punta Cana can take advantage of a special Kids at $25 deal. Children who are between the ages of 4-12 receive this special rate valid through December 15, 2023, when booking before January 31, 2023. The resort has everything young rockstars need, including the Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club and the Rockaway Bay Water Park.

A couple golfing on vacation
A couple golfing on vacation. (photo courtesy of Hard Rock International)

Golf enthusiasts will also want to book a stay at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya and the Hard Rock Cancun. Guests can enjoy the best golf rounds ever at the world-class golf course Riviera Cancun Golf and Resorts. The deal includes up to 50 percent off of stays, $50 golf rounds, free roundtrip airport transportation for two and early check-in and late checkout. The Golf Package must be added to your reservation at the time of booking and the tee times must be booked upon arrival or by sending an email to vacationplanners@hrhcancun.com.

