Aimbridge Hospitality to Manage Iconic St. Thomas Resort
Hotel & Resort Brian Major July 29, 2019
Resort operator Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the Frenchman’s Reef Resort in the US Virgin Islands on behalf of owner DiamondRock Hospitality Co. upon the popular St. Thomas property’s re-opening in 2020.
DiamondRock officials have not yet announced a brand under which the resort will operate following the re-opening, nor provided an exact date for the property’s re-launch. The former Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort had been managed by Marriott prior to its 2017 closure following Hurricane Irma.
The Frenchman’s Reef Resort was partially re-opened last March when Marriott officials announced a re-launch of the Marriott Frenchman's Cove wing. However, the property closed on September 6, 2018, and has remained shuttered since.
Marriott had operated the resort, which opened in 1973 and is one of St. Thomas best-known properties, for more than a decade.
Following the 2017 storms, DiamondRock launched an ongoing $200 million “rebuilding” of the property which will feature “infinity edge pools, enhanced wind resiliency measures, and restaurant concepts by celebrity chef Richard Sandoval,” according to local media reports.
