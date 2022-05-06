Airbnb Adding Rental Restrictions to Avoid Parties
Airbnb officials announced on Wednesday it would impose new restrictions during the upcoming summer holidays to prevent parties at rented houses.
According to The Associated Press, the company revealed Airbnb customers without a “history of positive reviews” on the property renting platform will not be able to make one-night reservations for houses during the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.
In addition, the company said there would also be limits on who can make two-night bookings and require renters to confirm they understand the ban on parties and the potential legal ramifications for breaking the rules.
Airbnb guests who have received positive reviews will not be impacted by the changes.
Last year, company officials said similar rule changes implemented last summer to combat parties prevented 126,000 people from renting properties. Airbnb is looking to avoid criticism over large parties thrown by guests, some of which have turned violent.
Earlier this year, Airbnb and VISIT FLORIDA partnered to launch a campaign boosting the recovery of the state’s tourism industry. The deal features a landing page with curated activities and stays for potential travelers to visit. It also includes social media ads and emails for Florida residents, as well as residents of its neighboring states.
Last year, Airbnb responded to a changing travel landscape with upgrades and innovations for its guests and hosts. The company is made it easier to book anywhere and to find the exact property a guest wants, adding new ways to search and explore with the introduction of “I’m Flexible.”
