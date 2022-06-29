Airbnb Makes Ban on Parties Permanent
June 29, 2022
Airbnb announced on Tuesday that its temporary ban on parties at rental properties would now become permanent.
According to NBCNews.com, Airbnb officials revealed that “disruptive parties and events” would be permanently banned after more than two years of being temporarily banned. The company also said party houses would be outlawed moving forward.
Airbnb initially rolled out its ban on party houses in 2019 after five people were killed in a shooting at one of its bookings, and extended the order to all parties at properties around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Company officials said the temporary ban resulted in a 44 percent year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports. An Airbnb spokesperson said, “The temporary ban has proved effective, and today we are officially codifying the ban as our policy.”
Guests who violate the new permanent ban will face consequences varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform. Last year, over 6,600 users were suspended from Airbnb for violating its party ban.
Last year, Airbnb responded to a changing travel landscape with upgrades and innovations for its guests and hosts. The company made it easier to book anywhere and find the exact property a guest wants, adding new ways to search and explore with the introduction of “I’m Flexible.”
