All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Adds Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun To Portfolio
Hotel & Resort Blue Diamond Resorts Noreen Kompanik December 20, 2022
Together with Blue Diamond Resorts, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort situated in the Mexican Caribbean hotel strip.
“We are elated to welcome Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to our All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio that offers a stay fit for travelers of all ages,” said Brian King President, Caribbean & Latin America, Marriott International. “Situated in one of Cancun’s appraised developing zones providing unlimited access to the gorgeous white sanded beach of the Mexican Caribbean, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun allows us to showcase the richness of all-inclusive resorts and their value for an immersive travel experience.”
Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun features 1,005 suites within 12 categories. Accommodations include a Diamond Club service upgrade section for guests looking for preferred room locations with stunning ocean views, upgraded menu options, personalized butler service, private pool access, among other exclusive advantages. All suites offer the Royalton signature DreamBed, a terrace or balcony, rain showers and in-room jacuzzi, as well as round-the-clock room service. The Chairman and Sky Chairman Suites can accommodate families or groups of up to eight people.
An extensive water park experience sports two lazy rivers, a splash pad and pool, and 14 water slides and tubes. The resort also offers guests use of a family and a main pool, water sports on the beach, or Aqua Olympic games with the entertainment team.
Other resort features include an outdoor theater for performances, indoor theater, fitness facilities, a kid’s club and GameUp Center with a laser tag arena, four-lane bowling, and a trampoline park. The Royal Spa offers a full range of treatment modalities and therapies.
Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun offers 12 immersive culinary destinations for dining a la carte, buffet, or at a sports bar with international, Indian, American, Italian, and Mexican cuisine along with new restaurant brands never seen within the Royalton brand.
“The opening of Royalton Splash Rivera Cancun is the culmination of over a decade of expertise in the All-Inclusive industry by Blue Diamond Resorts, where every single detail has been planned to provide a truly inclusive experience for all type of travelers” added Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “This energetic premium resort is a very strong addition to our portfolio. From now on, guests can enjoy a wide range of activities with All-In Luxury amenities, carefully planned so that our guests have the best experience during their vacations.”
Those wanting to explore more and reserve a stay can contact their travel advisors or visit all-inclusive.marriott.com.
