All-Inclusive Family Fun in Punta Cana
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann November 01, 2021
As the chillier winter months begin to make their appearance, families across the United States are gearing up to make winter travel plans. Some people haven’t had a chance to travel since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and family vacations are being placed at a high priority this year.
Whether it’s for a holiday surprise or simply a long-overdue vacation, consider taking the family to the Dominican Republic this winter. This Caribbean island checks all the boxes for a tropical getaway – white sand beaches, swaying palm trees and warm sunny weather all year long.
Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park, located in Punta Cana, is an ideal resort to choose for a family vacation to the Dominican Republic. In addition to being surrounded by stunning views of the island, this all-inclusive family-friendly property caters to guests of all ages to ensure everyone in the group has something fun to do.
Of course, some type of relaxation is key to any vacation – and that’s easy to do at Hilton La Romana. Simply choose a lounge chair near the pool or on the beach and let the warmth of the sunshine and the refreshing cocktails do the rest.
Relaxing isn’t for everyone though, and this hotel is jam-packed with surprises for those active members of the family. From Spanish and dance lessons to pool games and a giant chessboard, there’s no shortage of activities. Water lovers can enjoy windsurfing, snorkeling, kayaking or simply splashing around in the pool or ocean. There is also a fully supervised Kids Club and Teen Club.
One feature that’s sure to please everyone in the group is the new water park. Equipped with slides, a lazy river and a kid’s splash zone, this area is one that usually gets the attention of all family members.
With several restaurants located right on property, families don’t have to go far to taste delicious cuisine during their vacation. From grabbing a morning coffee at Tres Hermanas to enjoying poolside pizza at Pizzeria and French cuisine at Moustache for dinner, there are endless opportunities to enjoy food and beverages throughout the stay.
If the specialty restaurants aren’t hitting the spot for a family member, there is always the Spices Market, a buffet-style eatery with plenty of different food choices.
Whether it’s a visit to the room for an afternoon siesta or calling it a day at the end of a fun-filled evening, families will enjoy the spacious accommodations this resort has to offer. At 828 sq. ft., the Premium Family Suite option is ideal for four people. Highlights include a full bathroom with hydro tub, furnished balcony or terrace and a separate living room with a flat-screen TV, among other amenities.
For travelers interested in an adult atmosphere sans children, the adults-only Hilton La Romana is a better option. This property is located right next door, and a stay here includes full access to the family-friendly side.
It’s never too early to start planning for your next adventure, and Hilton La Romana is ready to welcome family and friends for a vacation of a lifetime.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS