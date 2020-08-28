Last updated: 11:06 AM ET, Fri August 28 2020

All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Launch Remote Work and School Program

Eden Pool at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos
PHOTO: Eden Pool at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos. (photo courtesy of AIC Hotel Group)

With fewer people tied down to one location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic are offering guests the opportunity to work and learn remotely in paradise as part of the newly launched "Office With A View" program.

Highlights of the Work Hard and School Hard packages available now until December 20, 2020, include high-speed wireless internet, complimentary long-distance calls and tech support, a supervised learning center and organized sports activities, among other services and amenities.

Participating properties include Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.

Guests staying seven nights or more will also benefit from additional room rate savings when they pair their stay with the Office With A View program and select one or both of the aforementioned packages.

Work Hard package amenities include sanitized working stations in every room; an expanded in-room dining menu; dedicated conference room and office space; workout classes available on-demand; free long distance calls and daily activities such as the Rockaway Bay Water Park and Woodward Riviera Maya (only available at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya), intimate dinner experiences, spa treatments, relaxing pools and more.

Meanwhile, the School Hard package features a dedicated online classroom with tech support; convenient after school care activities; a bottled water station; organized sports training including soccer, basketball, volleyball and gym access as well as an expanded in-room dining menu.

"As travel suppliers, we have always placed high importance on catering to our clients' wants and needs, and the Office With A View program does just that," Frank Maduro, vice president of Marketing at AIC Hotel Group, said in a statement. "The versatility of our all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels makes each hotel the ideal destination for those looking for a 360 experience in paradise where they can work, learn and vacation at once."

