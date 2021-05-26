Recently Renovated Hilton Playa del Carmen Awaits Summer Travelers
Towards the end of 2019, Hilton Playa del Carmen went through a renovation to offer guests an enhanced experience and even more all-inclusive luxury during their stay in this coastal resort town.
“We had an impressive renovation which included main lobby, all guestrooms (all suites), restaurants and bars. A Tropical Caribbean flair sense of arrival reflected in our front desk areas and main lobby bar to immerse our guests in the beautiful flora and Caribbean colors,” Veronica Sarmiento, Director of Sales at Hilton Playa del Carmen, explained.
Not long into 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and by spring the travel industry was at a standstill. Flights were carrying just a few passengers; cruise lines were stuck in various ports around the world, and hotels were almost vacant.
Several people had to put their vacation dreams on hold for months, so this renovated property wasn’t able to be enjoyed by as many guests as planned throughout 2020.
Playa Hotels & Resorts wasted no time implementing increased health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of guests staying at its collection of properties was a top priority, and the company continues to address traveler safety initiatives to this day.
The adults-only Hilton Playa del Carmen stands ready to safely welcome visitors, and this resort makes for an ideal summer vacation spot.
The rooms were redesigned to offer a modern, tropical ambiance with warm wood tones and light cream and white stone floors, walls and furniture. Pops of brighter colors tie everything together with the perfect touch. Exciting perks such as Wi-Fi, double jetted soaking tubs and 24-hour room service are included.
“All our suites were fully renovated, now featuring light wood colors and clean lines and fresh design maintaining our Jacuzzis in every suite for our guest’s indulgence,” Sarmiento said.
With summer nearly upon us, travelers are looking into finally using those long-lost vacation days. Whether it’s a long weekend getaway or an extended vacation, Hilton Playa del Carmen is located in a great place for a summer trip to Mexico. The resort isn’t too far from the airport, and the location puts visitors right in the heart of Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue – a spot brimming with shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Playa Hotels & Resorts always aims to put guests’ needs first and foremost, and Hilton Playa del Carmen fully encompasses the ‘Service from the Heart’ motto. This slogan stays front and center, and Sarmiento explains this is the reason behind everything the resort does, including the renovation.
“Offering Service from the Heart is our main purpose and having all our hotel being renovated is one of our ways to show our care and appreciation to our guests!” she said.
To learn more about Hilton Playa del Carmen, contact a travel advisor or visit hiltonbyplaya.com/playa-del-carmen.
