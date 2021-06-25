Playa Celebrates The Yucatan Resort Opening With Gold Event
It only seemed fitting to celebrate the opening of the newest boutique resort in downtown Playa del Carmen in style. The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen officially opened May 12 as the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton all-inclusive resort.
Playa Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its collection of properties in order to give travel advisors plenty of options for their clients.
“We were drawn to this project based on the quality and location of this resort, as it is right off 5th Avenue, with beautiful rooftop amenities, including an infinity edge pool, roof top restaurant and lounge, and oversized room accommodations,” said Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Additionally, because we partnered with Hilton and the Tapestry Brand, we are able to offer a ‘Stay at one, play at two option’ for our Yucatan guests. They have the ability of utilizing the beach, restaurants and amenities with our All-Inclusive package.”
“Adding in this luxury boutique resort really supports our strategy of being a partner that can handle all of your guests’ needs,” Andrea Wright, Vice President Travel Industry Sales, Playa Hotels & Resorts, added. “We want to be a one stop shop, offering all the different hotel options so you don’t need to look past Playa Resorts! We have it all!”
The opening celebration for this property was all about glitz, glamour and luxury, and the star of the show was the Gold Event. Playa Hotels & Resorts began putting themed events together during the pandemic in order to encourage small social groups to travel, and the Gold Event was the perfect fit for this trip in particular, as the company was celebrating travel agents.
“I was looking for new ways to excite and stimulate travelers to get out of their homes, dump the sweats and head to one of our incredible luxury all inclusives and have some fun. We rolled out our Girls Getaways, PJ and Prosecco parties, Sports themed parties, Not Your Grandmas Tea Parties and our last one, our Gold Event,” Wright explained. “The Gold Event was our way of celebrating the ‘winners’. In the Olympics, Gold is first place!”
The attire for this soiree was gold, white or black, and Playa even awarded some of the agents with Golden Globes for having the highest sales. As the company showed its support throughout the event, emphasizing the importance of their partnership, the message to agents was clear: “Keep being the best you can be.”
Jessica Pressler, a luxury travel advisor at Blissful Vacations, shared her excitement around this new property and having an authentic hotel to offer clients.
“The Yucatan Resort by Hilton is such a gem! So many clients these days are looking for an authentic experience on vacation, and the Yucatan is in the heart of Playa del Carmen right on 5th Avenue where guests can walk right into town, go to fun restaurants and bars and be immersed in the culture of the destination,” she said. “I’m obsessed with the swanky rooftop pool at the Yucatan, and the rooms are beautiful with great views of the hustle and bustle of the area.”
There’s no better way for agents to get to know a hotel than by experiencing it for themselves, and oftentimes, this leads to new sales directly afterward. As agents explored the property and figured out clients who would be the best fit for a visit, some even booked reservations right then and there.
Maeghen Tripp of Escape and Relax Travel has only been working with Playa for a short time but already feels the love, especially during this trip and past VIP trips. She not only feels respected but also completely supported along the way as she books destination weddings for her clients.
“Since [attending several VIP events] I have contracted 4 more wedding groups and am currently working on another at Hyatt Cancun making a total of 6 contracts in 10 months,” Tripp explained. “For me these VIP events give us agents the tools to showcase the Playa Resorts in a way no other brand has done. I am told by clients they hear my confidence when I recommend a Playa resort for their wedding.”
Playa continues to support its travel advisor partners through thick and thin, and the support shows through clearly at these in-person events.
“Playa Resorts has gone above and beyond for travel advisors this past year by hosting in-person events at their resorts to help us attract travelers and specifically fun social groups. I love how Playa Resorts showcases different theme parties that we can replicate with our clients, such as their Gold Party they just hosted at the Yucatán and Hilton Playa del Carmen,” Pressler explained. “It’s so fun to dress up with your friends and celebrate travel once again. Travel is back and we are going to see our clients rely on us more than ever.”
