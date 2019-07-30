All Your MICE Groups Needs in Cancun
Hotel & Resort Oasis Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann July 30, 2019
It’s not uncommon for an annual company meeting or a large conference to be held somewhere warm and tropical, but choosing that ideal place can prove difficult. You’ll want a conveniently located resort, since guests are most likely flying in from different areas, and facilities that cater to larger groups.
The Pyramid at Grand Cancun provides MICE groups with everything they need. The resort, part of Oasis Hotels & Resorts, couldn’t be any more convenient, as it’s located only 20 minutes from the Cancun International Airport. Nonstop flights into Cancun are available from several different airports around the U.S.
With an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere, the Pyramid at Grand Cancun offers a variety of meeting spaces for all types of groups. The expert organizers at this resort provide a seamless experience which aids in having a successful event, whether it’s a corporate meeting, convention or short business trip of any kind.
The meeting rooms are equipped with everything a group would need, including projectors, comfortable tables and chairs that can be set up in different ways and refreshments such as coffee, water and bakery items.
When the meetings are over, your group will find plenty of things to do to stay busy at the resort. The property not only boasts one of the largest pools in Cancun but also a pristine white-sand beach and a convenient location near Cancun’s main attractions.
The sports activities throughout the day include water volleyball, beach soccer, tennis and more, and the entertainment options are available all evening. Visitors can choose to gamble at the casino or dance the night away at the night club.
Since the resort is all-inclusive, you can rest assured knowing the guests in your group will be able to indulge in a variety of food and drinks. The gastronomic experience at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun includes both Mexican food and also international options.
One of the restaurants, Black Hole, is even ranked in the top 10 restaurants in Cancun on TripAdvisor. During this unique experience, mysterious hosts guide visitors to their tables in total darkness. Guests then take a journey through the 27-course menu, enjoying the chef’s creations with senses other than sight.
The accommodations, restaurants, meeting rooms and entertainment are all within proximity of one another, convenient for groups to be able to walk to everything throughout the day.
Your group may even qualify for complimentary perks such as free rooms, upgrades, special amenities or a welcome reception with signature drinks and appetizers. If a group event is in your near future, consider this resort to take care of all your MICE group needs.
Contact a corporate travel agent or visit the group website to learn more.
For more information on Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS