Last updated: 10:32 AM ET, Wed February 09 2022

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is First in Hawaii to Commit to Carbon Neutral Certification

Hotel & Resort 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2022

Sustainability in Hawaii, 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, voluntourism in Hawaii
Planting a tree in the 'Alohilani Legacy Forest. (photo via 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach has committed to achieving the PAS 2060 carbon-neutral certification program throughout the year, becoming the first in Hawaii to commit to the carbon-neutral certification program as verified by DEKRA, an international organization that tests, inspects and certifies carbon neutrality.

There are three different stages to being certified carbon neutral.

ADVERTISING

The first is Scope 1, which is all direct carbon emissions from gas, propane, diesel and other sources. Scope 2 includes the property’s energy consumption, while Scope 3 includes emissions from the resort’s supply chain. This year, the resort will achieve Scopes 1 and 2, as well as part of Scope 3.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
FlyOver Las Vegas, The Real Wild West

gallery icon Take Flight Right From the Strip at FlyOver Las Vegas

Montana: Exploring Big Sky Country featuring Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks

Which National Parks and Monuments Will Require Reservations...

Aerial view of Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii Legislature Could Ban Small Plastic Toiletries in Hotels

Delta eco-friendly amenity kits

Delta Adding New Eco-Friendly Onboard Items

‘Alohilani Resort is one of more than two hundred properties managed by Highgate that are powered by renewable energy.

It’s also part of the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation initiative, which has planted more than 550,000 native trees in Hawaii; the resort has committed to planting 100,000 trees.

Guests to ‘Alohilani can plant their own trees at the resort’s Legacy Forest, which can be tracked using an RFID by the tree’s sponsor.

"Our guests choose Hawaii for its incredible natural beauty, and we must take action to restore and protect our native ecosystem, ensuring our treasured islands will thrive in the future," said Matthew Grauso, General Manager, 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. "'Alohilani Resort is committed to a more sustainable future, and I believe the hard work, passion and dedication of our team to achieve carbon neutrality will inspire others to take similar action.”

For more information, please visit ‘Alohilani’s website.

For more information on 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
A taco dish at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

A Culinary Adventure Awaits at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

Playa Hotels & Resorts

US News & World Report Releases 2022 ‘Best Hotels’ Rankings

Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Taste of Paradise Food and Wine Festival

Quintana Roo Hotel Association Names New Leader

Boston’s Largest Hotel has been Sold

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS