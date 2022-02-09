Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is First in Hawaii to Commit to Carbon Neutral Certification
‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach has committed to achieving the PAS 2060 carbon-neutral certification program throughout the year, becoming the first in Hawaii to commit to the carbon-neutral certification program as verified by DEKRA, an international organization that tests, inspects and certifies carbon neutrality.
There are three different stages to being certified carbon neutral.
The first is Scope 1, which is all direct carbon emissions from gas, propane, diesel and other sources. Scope 2 includes the property’s energy consumption, while Scope 3 includes emissions from the resort’s supply chain. This year, the resort will achieve Scopes 1 and 2, as well as part of Scope 3.
‘Alohilani Resort is one of more than two hundred properties managed by Highgate that are powered by renewable energy.
It’s also part of the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation initiative, which has planted more than 550,000 native trees in Hawaii; the resort has committed to planting 100,000 trees.
Guests to ‘Alohilani can plant their own trees at the resort’s Legacy Forest, which can be tracked using an RFID by the tree’s sponsor.
"Our guests choose Hawaii for its incredible natural beauty, and we must take action to restore and protect our native ecosystem, ensuring our treasured islands will thrive in the future," said Matthew Grauso, General Manager, 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. "'Alohilani Resort is committed to a more sustainable future, and I believe the hard work, passion and dedication of our team to achieve carbon neutrality will inspire others to take similar action.”
