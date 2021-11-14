AMR Collection Takes Home Multiple Awards at 2021 Travvys
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2021
AMR Collection prides itself on moments.
Not only does the fabled hotel and resort owner invite guests to ‘Celebrate Every Moment At AMR Collection,’ but it accentuates the philosophy even further once you arrive by asking you to ‘Make Each Moment Count.’
Well, AMR Collection had quite a few moments for itself on November 11 at the 2021 Travvy Awards.
AMR, which owns a series of 5-and 4-star beach destinations throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe, captured two gold Travvys and three silvers.
Here’s a breakdown of the hardware:
Best Hotel Chain - Overall: AMR Collection (Gold)
Best Hotel Chain - All-Inclusive: AMR Collection (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness: Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Gold)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings: Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Honeymoons: Secrets St. James Montego Bay Resort (Silver)
Check out the complete list of 2021 Travvy Awards winners.
Comments
