AMResorts Unveils New Master Brand – AMR Collection
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Claudette Covey August 02, 2021
AMResorts unveiled a new master brand – AMR Collection – which consolidates the company’s six resort brands under one umbrella to help travel advisors and their clients more nimbly select the properties that best meet their particular needs.
The new master brand, whose launch coincides with AMResorts’ 20th anniversary, was designed with the “Celebrate Every Moment,” tagline.
“‘Celebrate Every Moment’ captures the feeling we aim to create for every guest through the memories made at AMR Collection resorts – it reflects what vacation means for travelers today more than ever,” said Erica Doyne, vice president of marketing and communications for AMResorts.
AMR Collection brands include Secrets, Dreams and Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
“The AMR Collection master brand ties the portfolio together for enhanced recognition and helps consumers connect multiple brands under one trusted name,” Doyne said.
“From a business perspective, the collection’s structure will help cultivate strong and consistent brands and drive revenue through strategic marketing efforts, while increasing the portfolio’s overall enterprise value.”
Going forward, AMR Collection will “include new product line extensions to accommodate market segment preferences, and further differentiate the adults-only and family-friendly resorts,” AMResorts said.
Within the last 10 years, AMResorts has tripled the size of its resort portfolio, which now includes 102 properties across 36 beachfront destinations and eight countries.
“For the last two decades, AMResorts has revolutionized the all-inclusive segment and led the industry in innovation,” said Gonzalo del Peon, group president for AMResorts Americas & Global Commercial.
“The AMR Collection’s signature vacation concept will continue to do just that. Once we’ve raised the bar, we challenge ourselves to raise it again with an eye on the future.”
Sponsored Content
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Trump International Beach Resort Introduces 'All In' Package
For more information on AMResorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS