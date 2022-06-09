Last updated: 01:44 PM ET, Thu June 09 2022

Apple Leisure Group Adds Two European Resorts to Portfolio

AluaSoul Zakynthos.
AluaSoul Zakynthos. (photo via Apple Leisure Group Media)

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and Hotel Investment Partners (HIP) announced the recent opening of two properties in Greece and Spain last month—AluaSoul Zakynthos and Dreams Calvia Mallorca—after extensive renovations.

ALG revealed the new AluaSoul Zakynthos opened to the public on May 1 and features 161 refurbished rooms, including 48 reserved for "My Favorite Club" guests, which offer a higher level of relaxation and comfort for an exclusive experience.

The Greek property is a four-star, all-inclusive, adults-only beachfront resort located in Zante that offers guests views of the Ionian Sea and surrounding natural scenery. AluaSoul Zakynthos also offers three restaurants serving local and international specialties with themed nights.

“We are very excited to partner with HIP in welcoming two of the most popular resorts in destination to our European portfolio,” ALG Group President of Global Business Development Javier Coll said. “The strategic investments made at Dreams Calvia Mallorca and AluaSoul Zakynthos underscore ALG Development’s commitment to elevating the all-inclusive experience for guests across the world.”

“We will continue to partner with owners committed to developing properties that meet evolving traveler demands and new market realities to remain competitive in Europe’s top destinations and beyond,” Coll continued.

As for the family-friendly, four-star Dreams Calvia Mallorca, the property features 391 rooms just over 100 yards from the sea, an upgraded wellness area, gym, four swimming pools, several terraces, an Explorer's Club for kids, a Core Zone for teens, a solarium and new adults-only areas.

Located in one of the most popular tourist areas of the Balearic Islands, the resort underwent a complete renovation of existing facilities in addition to the construction of two new buildings. New gastronomy offerings include live cooking and recipes with local produce at four gourmet restaurants, two all-inclusive buffets, two snack bars and a food market.

Following its opening in May, Dreams Calvia Mallorca received the BREEAM sustainability certification with a “very good” rating, an international benchmark for sustainability in the field of building construction.

