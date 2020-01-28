Atari Announces New Video Game Hotel Chain
January 28, 2020
Atari announced Monday it has reached a deal to build video game-themed hotels in the United States, with construction on the first location in Phoenix beginning later this year.
As part of a deal with the GSD Group, Atari is developing a lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination. The properties will feature the latest in Virtual and Augmented Reality, state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.
Officials from Atari said the first batch of new hotels following the Phoenix construction is planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.
“We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” Atari CEO Fred Chesnais said in a statement. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”
The development and design of the hotel chain are being handled by Shelly Murphy’s GSD Group, True North Studio and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot.
Data from Atari showed more than 2.5 billion gamers across the world spent more than $152.1 billion on games in 2019, an increase of 9.6 percent from the previous year.
The Atari-themed hotels can’t come soon enough for some video game fans, as one man earlier this month waiting at a Portland airport plugged his console into a screen showing a map of the facility so he could play before his flight.
